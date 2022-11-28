Cal Twomey, Nat Edwards, Sarah Olle and Riley Beveridge will host NAB AFL Draft Night Live on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

AFL.com.au will continue its comprehensive coverage of the 2022 NAB AFL Draft with Draft Night Live from 6.30pm AEDT on Monday night, when the first round will be picked and young footballers' dreams come true.

Cal Twomey, Riley Beveridge and Nat Edwards will bring you all the up-to-date analysis of the draft from Marvel Stadium, while Sarah Olle will get all the reaction from club recruiters and players after the picks have taken place.

We'll be back again from 6.30pm on Tuesday night as the remaining rounds of the draft unfold, with all the pick trading and intrigue as clubs attempt to land the player they REALLY want with each of their selections.

You can also watch nights one and two LIVE from 7pm on Fox Footy and Kayo. And it all wraps up with the Rookie Draft on Wednesday November 30, where some familiar faces will look to get an AFL lifeline.

NAB AFL Draft Night Live

Monday, November 28 and Tuesday, November 29

From 6.30pm AEDT

Nat Edwards and Cal Twomey at the 2022 NAB AFL Draft Combine. Picture: AFL Photos

NAB AFL Rookie Draft Live

Wednesday, November 30

3pm AEDT

The big-name young guns have been snapped up, but who will be the next rookie-list success story?

Join Cal Twomey and Nat Edwards as overlooked youngsters, some familiar faces and delisted AFL players get a footy lifeline.