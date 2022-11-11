Shadeau Brain celebrates a goal during the Allies' NAB AFL Under-18 Championships clash against Vic Metro on June 25, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

QUEENSLAND draft hopeful Shadeau Brain didn't have to look far for training partners when trying to hone his skills as a junior.

Brain is one of 13 children to parents Greg and Michelle, with Dad and all seven of his brothers playing Australian rules football (his five sisters all played netball).

Now 18 years old and part of Brisbane's Academy the past two years, the athletic medium forward has surged into draft calculations following an exciting 2022.

Although the Lions don't have direct access to select him in the national draft – he hasn't been in the Academy long enough to qualify – Brain is hopeful of fulfilling his dream of getting on an AFL list later this month (the Lions have access to him as a state-based Academy player if he gets through to the rookie draft).

Speaking to AFL.com.au, the Noosa product said his unique upbringing played a huge role in his development.

"It was good fun, there was always something happening, never boring," Brain said.

"We were a pretty sporty family. Dad was big on football, and it's passed through to me. Growing up it was all footy, footy, footy.

"I wouldn't have had it any other way."

Number 11 of the 13 children, Brain began in the under-8s at Noosa, playing there until the family moved to the Riverina region in his early teenage years.

This is where he "matured" as a player, growing into what is now a 185cm frame.

However, the lure of the Sunshine Coast lifestyle was too great, with the Brains moving back to Noosa a couple of years ago.

The Brain family, with Shadeau in the grey shirt. Picture: Supplied

This is where the Lions came into the picture and a professional career became a possibility.

Brain mixed his time between starting a carpentry apprenticeship, which he's now two years into, and travelling to Brisbane twice a week to train with the Academy.

His game has flourished, and after overcoming osteitis pubis earlier this year, played for Noosa's senior team, the Academy, the Allies at the NAB AFL Under-18 Championships and Brisbane's VFL team.

Brain showed "glimpses" at every level, kicking important goals at the nationals with his good overhead marking and clever craft inside 50.

Shadeau Brain poses for a photo during the 2022 NAB AFL Draft headshot session on October 7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

He said the opportunity to train with the Lions was something special.

"It was an experience I'll always cherish, just to be in that elite environment," Brain said.

"Walking in it's a bit daunting. You think they're bigger and better than you but once you start training with them, you realise they're just normal humans and want to help you.

"Kai Lohmann was the biggest mentor to me and Linc McCarthy – they were just so helpful."

Brain had shoulder surgery after tearing his labarum for Noosa late in the season, but has recovered well and is about to resume running.

Before we explore his ambitions for the future, where does the name Shadeau come from?

"I think it's got a bit of French in it, but not sure if they meant it. I think they ran out of names when they got to 11, 12 and 13," he joked.

Shadeau Brain chases Judson Clarke during Brisbane's VFL clash against Richmond in round 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Brain said the hunger was there to reach the top level.

"Growing up as one of 13 siblings, you want to knock each other off the podium and have bragging rights, so it's always been a thing to want to get there and play, but it's not always been the be-all and end-all for me," he said.

"Watching my brothers go through the ranks and watching what they did, I learned a lot of what to do and what not to do.

"They were all pretty handy, but I think they wanted to pursue different paths and not be that professional athlete. They all had ability.

"That's what I learned … do I want to be like them and follow that path or do I want to have a proper crack at it?

"To do what you love, get paid every day to do what you love.

"If it doesn't happen this year, I'm going to throw everything at it and show my full potential and show clubs I can do something.

"I'm going to let my footy do the talking."