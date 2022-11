Will Ashcroft in action during the NAB League Grand Final between Sandringham and Dandenong. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Cal Twomey and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Cal outlines all the father-son and Academy bids that could shape the draft

- Will Ashcroft's draft year has lived up to the considerable hype - here's why

- The country footy bolter who could land in the top 30

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.