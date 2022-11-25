Oisín Mullin in action for Mayo during the GAA All-Ireland Final at Croke Park in 2020. Picture: Getty Images

PROMISING Irishman Oisin Mullin has confirmed he will join Geelong ahead of the 2023 season, more than a year after signing for the club as a category B rookie.

Mullin, 22 and one of the finest young Gaelic footballers in Ireland, inked a deal with the Cats in November 2021 but eventually opted against travelling to Australia as the world continued to emerge from COVID-19 restrictions.

Instead, he remained in Ireland and played another GAA season with his county, Mayo, while keeping in touch with the Cats.

With more stability around global travel, Mullin has re-committed to the Cats for 2023 and will join the club for its pre-season training.

Oisín Mullin during the GAA All-Ireland Final between Mayo and Dublin at Croke Park in 2020. Picture: Getty Images

Geelong list manager Andrew Mackie said the club was supportive of Mullin's original decision to delay his move to Australia.

"As a club we appreciate the magnitude of moving overseas and understood Oisin's reasons for remaining in Ireland and not joining us for this season," Mackie said.

"We are thrilled he will now join the Cats for season 2023; he is a gifted talent, however most importantly a quality person who will be a great addition to our playing squad.

"Oisin has had another impressive season with Mayo and we are looking forward to welcoming him and his partner Jess to the club and to Geelong."

Mullin's impending arrival will swell the Cats' list of Irish players to three, including 2022 premiership players Zach Tuohy and Mark O'Connor.