HAWTHORN remains open to offers for its pick No.6 as part of a shuffle down the order as clubs settle on their targets in the first round of Monday night's NAB AFL Draft.

The Hawks remain focused on drafting the best available talent with their first selection, with midfielders Jhye Clark, Cameron Mackenzie, Mattaes Phillipou, Elijah Tsatas and Reuben Ginbey all in their range.

Jhye Clark in action in the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys match between Vic Country and Western Australia at GMHBA Stadium on July 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Clubs with an eye on a specific target could look to move up to the Hawks' pick, however, with list manager Mark McKenzie happy to consider offers as the Draft approaches.

"There have definitely been enquiries and we're always open to have a look, you can never close yourself off to that side of things," McKenzie told AFL.com.au's NAB AFL Draft Countdown show on Friday.

"We've definitely had enquiries so we'll remain open.

"We probably still go for talent. We don't want to over-complicate things too much and go reaching for certain areas of the ground.

"We feel like there's some great talent there and probably a few more midfielders."

While not willing to compromise on talent, McKenzie said a big-bodied midfielder would suit the Hawthorn midfield.

The Hawks recently flew 190cm South Australian midfielder/forward Phillipou to Melbourne for more meetings, which McKenzie said was a common approach.

"We've met Mattaes a few times, as you do with all the guys you're looking at through the year," he said.

"It just gives them an even playing field, gets them into the club and allow for a few other people to meet them and ask a few questions.

"We do that with a number of players going through, whether it's the early picks or the later picks."

The Hawks are set to use between four and five selections at the NAB AFL Draft and are in talks with rivals about packaging up later selections to get into the 30s.

Next Generation Academy player Cooper Vickery has "shown some promise", McKenzie said, and would be considered if available at the right point of the Draft.

The club plans to hold list spots open for pre-season train-on players or even mid-season recruits following its recent success with Jai Newcombe.

"It is part of our strategy, so we'll definitely leave a spot open over pre-season," McKenzie said.

"We do put a priority on those guys coming through Box Hill, but we don't shy away from anyone else we feel may have missed out.

"The hardest thing is getting to know those these guys, especially during the Draft process, so to have them come in and train with you …. it makes your decision a little bit easier."