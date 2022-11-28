Nick Daicos celebrates after the siren in Collingwood's round 23 win over Carlton at the MCG on August 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD young gun Nick Daicos is set to hold on to his No.35 jumper and carry on the legacy of his champion father, Peter.

Daicos stormed into the AFL this season with an incredible debut year that saw him crowned the NAB AFL Rising Star winner whilst wearing the famous No.35 guernsey that his dad Peter wore throughout his 250-game career with the Magpies.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Magpie Army erupts as Daicos drills his first goal Nick Daicos is surrounded by teammates after delivering his first major in the AFL

For the past decade, Collingwood has bestowed the No.35 jumper to its first draftee every season as a tribute to former Magpies defender Simon Prestigiacomo, who selflessly ruled himself out of the 2010 Grand Final due to injury.

PLAYER PROFILES Get to know the top talent in this year's draft

It has seen the likes of Jamie Elliott, Brodie Grundy, Jordan De Goey, Jaidyn Stephenson and Isaac Quaynor all wear the number before Daicos as the club's first draft pick in their respective years, but it has been best known for the exploits of his father in his glittering career with the club.

“I am beyond grateful to be able to continue to wear the number and build on its legacy at the Collingwood Football Club.”



Nick Daicos will remain in the number 35 jumper ahead of the 2023 season. pic.twitter.com/R1QekrLxVN — Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) November 28, 2022

Late this season Daicos, 19, had expressed his keenness to hold on to the No.35 jumper and continue to play in the jumper worn by his dad and it appears like the decade-long tradition will be broken for 2023 and beyond.

DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news

Daicos, whose older brother Josh had a career-best season with the Magpies and was named in the All-Australian 44-player squad, was the No.4 pick at last year's draft.

Nick Daicos prepares for Collingwood's clash against West Coast in round four, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood footy boss Graham Wright said No.35 would always hold special significance at the club.

"The number 35 is synonymous with tradition, history and reverence, encapsulating the contribution of Peter Daicos and the legacy of Simon Prestigiacomo," Wright said.

"Nick approached the club with his desire to continue to wear the number into the 2023 season and, after working through it internally, we have supported his decision."

Nick and Josh Daicos after Collingwood's win in round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Daicos said he was pleased to be able to honour the legacy of his father Peter and that of Simon Prestigiacomo.

"It is not lost on me what an honour it is to pull on the Collingwood jumper with the number 35 on the back and what this number means to the Magpie community," he said.

"'Presti' has gone down as one of the most selfless and professional players in the League and I could only hope to mirror his attributes for the remainder of my football career.

Nick Daicos in action for Collingwood against Adelaide in R18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"The jumper also has a strong connection with my immediate family – it is the number I have worn since I was a child running around in junior football – and it is one that I always dreamed of wearing at the elite level and over the course of this year that link felt even stronger."

Collingwood's first pick at this year's draft is No.16, which will be made on Monday night.