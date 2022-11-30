THE EMOTIONAL reaction of draftees and their families is fast becoming one of the highlights of draft night, and 2022 did not let us down.

From inside Marvel Stadium to lounge rooms and bars around the country, emotions ran high when names were read out and dreams made.

We've scoured social media and collated the best reactions from the players - and their families - as they celebrate the news of becoming an AFL player.

Watch all the emotion as from Marvel Stadium as the top picks from the 2022 NAB AFL Draft celebrate their big moment

“With Pick 43, Adelaide have selected Billy Dowling”



Queue the fellas 🎉🥰#weflyasone pic.twitter.com/dAdUdzFvyY — Adelaide Crows (@Adelaide_FC) November 29, 2022

This is what it means to Lachie Cowan 😍



Waking up as a Bluebagger. Feels pretty bloody good 🫶 pic.twitter.com/mmOpAKWw1T — Carlton FC (@CarltonFC) November 29, 2022

The moment Ed Allan became part of the Magpie Army.



Special 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/My6nB9aXBY — Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) November 28, 2022

This got us 🥹 pic.twitter.com/XvniJFNwp3 — Essendon FC (@essendonfc) November 30, 2022

Just another wholesome draft reaction 🫶 pic.twitter.com/pQMBcRRomu — Fremantle Dockers (@freodockers) November 29, 2022

Dreams becoming a reality 🥹💭 Watch the moment Queenscliff Coutas found out Jhye was heading to the Cattery!⁰ #WeAreGeelong pic.twitter.com/6epsWeknyu — Geelong Cats (@GeelongCats) November 29, 2022

A raw reaction from Lloyd ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/zOUzwxXnGk — Gold Coast Suns (@GoldCoastSUNS) November 30, 2022

The moment Darcy Jones became a GIANT 🧡 #BigBigSound pic.twitter.com/SffvppSHZP — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) November 29, 2022

POV: You’re on schoolies and your mate gets drafted 🥲



Absolute scenes for Cam Mackenzie pic.twitter.com/M11U1W4Xc0 — Hawthorn FC (@HawthornFC) November 29, 2022

We’re still thinking about Josh Weddle’s reaction last night 🥲 pic.twitter.com/VQ9xYsWfUb — Hawthorn FC (@HawthornFC) November 29, 2022

Scenes from Harry's House 🏡



Thanks for looking after him, @ajax_footy. We've got it from here 🤝#AFLDraft pic.twitter.com/QiXb8yXskJ — North Melbourne FC (@NMFCOfficial) November 28, 2022

That lil smile at the start... 🥲#AFLDraft pic.twitter.com/YfiXInrwwd — North Melbourne FC (@NMFCOfficial) November 29, 2022

Tom Scully, you legend pic.twitter.com/qAwI0XkiLY — Port Adelaide FC (@PAFC) November 29, 2022

Steely Green becomes a Tiger 👏 pic.twitter.com/VZMkY3XBY5 — Richmond FC 🐯 (@Richmond_FC) November 29, 2022

Beautiful scenes in the Smith household last night 💛 pic.twitter.com/9RGtA7mudY — Richmond FC 🐯 (@Richmond_FC) November 29, 2022

Hampton erupts for our new Sainter, Olli Hotton! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/yIF8KzRzq7 — St Kilda FC (@stkildafc) November 29, 2022

HD footage ❌

Scenes ✅



James Van Es finds out he’s a Saint! pic.twitter.com/nxVvy8mSdk — St Kilda FC (@stkildafc) November 29, 2022

Just a few local boys reuniting! 🫂



We sent Mitch and Marcus to Olli Hotton's house last night to welcome him to the club. pic.twitter.com/immBh7KfWW — St Kilda FC (@stkildafc) November 30, 2022

We hope you’re feeling as good as Jacob is this morning!



The moment he became officially part of the Swans family 🤝 #Bloods



📸 Drouin Hawks pic.twitter.com/TpbbC8eRam — Sydney Swans (@sydneyswans) November 28, 2022

How good is this!



Elijah Hewett's family goes nuts after he is drafted to the club! pic.twitter.com/ByaiqP32aW — West Coast Eagles (@WestCoastEagles) November 28, 2022

Tom Barrass and Rhett Bazzo made a surprise visit to Elijah Hewett's house on draft night! 🥹💙 pic.twitter.com/N1iTNYziTo — West Coast Eagles (@WestCoastEagles) November 28, 2022

These just NEVER GET OLD.



Harvey Gallagher’s #AFLDraft reaction is absolutely priceless 🥺 pic.twitter.com/g4wYLjXDTM — Western Bulldogs (@westernbulldogs) November 29, 2022