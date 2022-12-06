GEORGE Wardlaw has taken the No.6 left vacant by Jason Horne-Francis at North Melbourne.
Wardlaw, the No.4 pick in this year's NAB AFL Draft, will don the jumper previously worn by Horne-Francis, who was traded to Port Adelaide this off-season.
The No.6 was also previously worn by the likes of John Dugdale, Arnold Briedis, Ian Fairley and Shannon Grant.
Harry Sheezel, taken with pick three, will wear the No.3 that current North head of football talent Brady Rawlings wore in 232 games.
Recruited from Fremantle, Darcy Tucker and Griffin Logue will wear No.13 and No.19 respectively.
Former Hawks Liam Shiels (No.14) and Daniel Howe (No.15), Brayden George (No.33), Cooper Harvey (No.37), Blake Drury (No.41) and Hamish Free (No.45) have also been handed their numbers.
22. Izak Rankine
5. Josh Dunkley, 8. Will Ashcroft, 13. Blake Coleman, 19. Jack Gunston, 25. Henry Smith, 26. Conor McKenna, 28. Jaspa Fletcher, 34. Shadeau Brain, 50. Darryl McDowell-White
TBD
35. Nick Daicos
TBD
2. Jaeger O'Meara, 9. Luke Jackson
TBD
TBD
2. Darcy Jones, 5. Aaron Cadman, 14. Toby Bedford, 24. Harry Rowston, 31. Toby McMullin, 35. Max Gruzewski, 41. Nick Madden, 42. Jason Gillbee
TBD
TBD
3. Harry Sheezel, 6. George Wardlaw, 13. Darcy Tucker, 14. Liam Shiels, 15. Daniel Howe, 19. Griffin Logue, 33. Brayden George, 37. Cooper Harvey, 41. Blake Drury, 45. Hamish Free
6. Kane Farrell, 9. Zak Butters, 15. Junior Rioli, 18. Jason Horne-Francis, 24. Jake Pasini, 31. Francis Evans
10. Maurice Rioli jnr, 13. Hugo Ralphsmith, 14. Tim Taranto, 22. Jacob Hopper
TBD
TBD
5. Jayden Hunt, 7. Reuben Ginbey, 8. Elijah Hewett, 30. Harry Barnett, 38. Jordyn Baker, 43. Tyrell Dewar, 44. Noah Long, 45. Coby Burgiel
3. Cody Weightman, 7. Rory Lobb, 19. Liam Jones