GEORGE Wardlaw has taken the No.6 left vacant by Jason Horne-Francis at North Melbourne.

Wardlaw, the No.4 pick in this year's NAB AFL Draft, will don the jumper previously worn by Horne-Francis, who was traded to Port Adelaide this off-season.

The No.6 was also previously worn by the likes of John Dugdale, Arnold Briedis, Ian Fairley and Shannon Grant.

INS AND OUTS Every club's full list changes ahead of 2023

Harry Sheezel, taken with pick three, will wear the No.3 that current North head of football talent Brady Rawlings wore in 232 games.

Recruited from Fremantle, Darcy Tucker and Griffin Logue will wear No.13 and No.19 respectively.

Former Hawks Liam Shiels (No.14) and Daniel Howe (No.15), Brayden George (No.33), Cooper Harvey (No.37), Blake Drury (No.41) and Hamish Free (No.45) have also been handed their numbers.

22. Izak Rankine

5. Josh Dunkley, 8. Will Ashcroft, 13. Blake Coleman, 19. Jack Gunston, 25. Henry Smith, 26. Conor McKenna, 28. Jaspa Fletcher, 34. Shadeau Brain, 50. Darryl McDowell-White

TBD

35. Nick Daicos

TBD

2. Jaeger O'Meara, 9. Luke Jackson

Fremantle recruits Luke Jackson and Jaeger O'Meara during a training session on November 30, 2022. Picture: Fremantle FC

TBD

TBD

2. Darcy Jones, 5. Aaron Cadman, 14. Toby Bedford, 24. Harry Rowston, 31. Toby McMullin, 35. Max Gruzewski, 41. Nick Madden, 42. Jason Gillbee

The jumper numbers for our eight new GIANTS have been revealed 👀 #BigBigSound — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) December 4, 2022

TBD

TBD

3. Harry Sheezel, 6. George Wardlaw, 13. Darcy Tucker, 14. Liam Shiels, 15. Daniel Howe, 19. Griffin Logue, 33. Brayden George, 37. Cooper Harvey, 41. Blake Drury, 45. Hamish Free

ʙᴀᴄᴋ ɪɴ ʙʟᴀᴄᴋ.



Our recruits have been assigned their numbers, and on the field they'll sport a vintage North Melbourne aesthetic 💾 — North Melbourne FC (@NMFCOfficial) December 5, 2022

6. Kane Farrell, 9. Zak Butters, 15. Junior Rioli, 18. Jason Horne-Francis, 24. Jake Pasini, 31. Francis Evans

Passing the torch ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/aKU1byrBZz — Port Adelaide FC (@PAFC) November 22, 2022

10. Maurice Rioli jnr, 13. Hugo Ralphsmith, 14. Tim Taranto, 22. Jacob Hopper

Maurice Rioli jnr will don the No.10 jumper in 2023. Picture: Richmond FC

TBD

TBD

5. Jayden Hunt, 7. Reuben Ginbey, 8. Elijah Hewett, 30. Harry Barnett, 38. Jordyn Baker, 43. Tyrell Dewar, 44. Noah Long, 45. Coby Burgiel

Our 2022 Draft Class. pic.twitter.com/t4nSGIiswr — West Coast Eagles (@WestCoastEagles) December 5, 2022

3. Cody Weightman, 7. Rory Lobb, 19. Liam Jones