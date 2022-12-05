COLLINGWOOD star Jordan De Goey will miss about a month of pre-season training after undergoing shoulder surgery.

De Goey had a minor arthroscope on his right shoulder on Monday and will not return to training until the new year.

It's the same shoulder De Goey injured during the Pies' qualifying final loss to Geelong in September.

Despite the 26-year-old being able to play out the remainder of Collingwood's finals campaign, the club decided in recent days that surgery was the best course of action ahead of next season.

"Jordan had been managing that right shoulder towards the end of our campaign and while we have given it every opportunity to settle over the off season, after consulting with a specialist in recent days, it was determined a clean-up is the best course of action for him," Collingwood GM of Football Graham Wright said on Monday.

"At this stage, we expect Jordan to be back to full training by January."

De Goey agreed to a new five-year deal with Collingwood in September after turning his back on a free agency move to St Kilda.

He was a key member of Collingwood's surge up the ladder this year, averaging 20 disposals and kicking 18 goals from 19 games.

He was also one of the players of the finals, despite the sore shoulder, and was best afield in the Pies' loss to Geelong and again in their semi-final win over Fremantle a week later.