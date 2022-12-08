Adelaide and Carlton fans at the Adelaide Oval on December 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

TWO double headers at Adelaide Oval will underpin next season's inaugural 'Gather Round' in South Australia.

The round five fixture has been released by the AFL with six matches to be played at Adelaide Oval, two at Norwood Oval and one at Mount Barker's Summit Sports and Recreation Park, as all 18 clubs play in one state across four days from Thursday, April 13 to Sunday, April 16.

Adelaide will host Carlton in the Thursday night timeslot to get the round underway, while Richmond and Sydney will play at the same venue 24 hours later.

The round really hots up on Saturday though, with a double header of Essendon and Melbourne (3.40pm local time) followed by Port Adelaide hosting the Western Bulldogs at 7.20pm.

Port Adelaide and Western Bulldogs fans at Adelaide Oval on December 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Sunday also has back-to-back matches at Adelaide Oval, with reigning premier Geelong playing West Coast (12.40pm) and Collingwood playing St Kilda (4.20pm) rounding out the festival of footy.

AFL executive general manager of clubs, broadcast and fixturing Travis Auld said it was an "unbelievable opportunity" for the competition to come together.

"South Australians love their footy, and with no SANFL or metropolitan community matches that weekend, we are hoping they also come and experience what will be a great four days of celebration, fun and a true festival of footy," Auld said.

Adelaide's Rory Sloane and Port Adelaide's Ollie Wines with fans at the 2023 fixture announcement at Adelaide Oval on December 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Adelaide captain Rory Sloane said the round would be an "incredible" celebration of the game in South Australia.

"I love this place, I love this city, and what South Australia has to offer. I hope everyone coming over has a chance to see how beautiful this state is," he said.

"I think that will be the best thing about it - for Adelaide to put itself on show because it has a lot to offer.

"Not just with sport ... I hope people get out in the city and the surrounding areas like the Barossa, the Hills, the Fleurieu Peninsula. Just spend a bit of time and explore South Australia because it is a beautiful state."

All competing club members will get free entry to their club's match, while non-competing members and general public tickets are capped at a single price of $30 for adults, $20 concession (15-18 years old) and kids (under 15) are free at all matches.

Tickets go on sale Monday, December 12 via Ticketek.

The fixture for the first 15 rounds, and then rounds, match ups and venues for the remaining home and away matches will be released later this week.

Gather Round fixture - round five, 2023

Thursday, April 13

Adelaide v Carlton, Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST, Seven

Friday, April 14

Fremantle v Gold Coast, Norwood Oval, 4.40pm ACST, Fox

Richmond v Sydney, Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm ACST, Seven

Saturday, April 15

Brisbane v North Melbourne, Adelaide Hills, 12.40pm ACST, Fox

Essendon v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval, 3.40pm ACST, Fox **

Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs, Adelaide Oval, 7.20pm ACST, Seven **

Sunday, April 16

Geelong v West Coast, Adelaide Oval, 12.40pm ACST, Fox **

Greater Western Sydney v Hawthorn, Norwood Oval, 2.50pm ACST, Seven

Collingwood v St Kilda, Adelaide Oval, 4.20pm ACST, Fox **

** = double-header match at Adelaide Oval