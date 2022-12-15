CLUBS are back and in the thick of pre-season, with all teams returning to the training track in recent weeks as they prepare for a big 2023 season.
Essendon held an open training session on Wednesday afternoon, with fans flocking to The Hanger to see the players in action on the track.
The Demons descended on Gosch's Paddock on Wednesday morning to be put through their paces, while the new-look Lions were also in action at their new home in Springfield.
Meanwhile, Richmond players were put through their paces on Thursday morning at Punt Road Oval.
Check out some of the best training snap below.
Peter Wright and Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti lead the pack during an Essendon training session at The Hangar on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos
Will Setterfield during an Essendon training session at The Hangar on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos
Jayden Davey during an Essendon training session at The Hangar on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos
Dyson Heppell during an Essendon training session at The Hangar on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos
Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti greets fans during an Essendon training session at The Hangar on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos
Sam Weideman during an Essendon training session at The Hangar on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos
Kaine Baldwin during an Essendon training session at The Hangar on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos
Melbourne players in action during a training session at Gosch's Paddock on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos
Christian Salem during a Melbourne training session at Gosch's Paddock on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos
Brodie Grundy handballs to Tom McDonald during a Melbourne training session at Gosch's Paddock on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos
Christian Petracca in action during a Melbourne training session at Gosch's Paddock on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos
Lachie Hunter during a Melbourne training session at Gosch's Paddock on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos
Max Gawn and Charlie Spargo during a Melbourne training session at Gosch's Paddock on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos
Steven May and Tom McDonald during a Melbourne training session at Gosch's Paddock on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos
Clayton Oliver during a Melbourne training session at Gosch's Paddock on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos
Josh Dunkley with his Brisbane teammates during a Brisbane training session at Springfield on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos
Dayne Zorko during a Brisbane training session at Springfield on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos
Zac Bailey during a Brisbane training session at Springfield on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos
Will Ashcroft during a Brisbane training session at Springfield on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos
Darcy Gardiner during a Brisbane training session at Springfield on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos
James Madden during a Brisbane training session at Springfield on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos
Josh Dunkley and Will Ashcroft during a Brisbane training session at Springfield on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos
Oscar McInerney during a Brisbane training session at Springfield on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos
Tim Taranto during a Richmond training session at Punt Road Oval on December 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos
Daniel Rioli during a Richmond training session at Punt Road Oval on December 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos
Trent Cotchin and Dustin Martin during a Richmond training session at Punt Road Oval on December 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos
Jayden Short during a Richmond training session at Punt Road Oval on December 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos
Maurice Rioli jnr during a Richmond training session at Punt Road Oval on December 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos
Trent Cotchin handballs during a Richmond training session at Punt Road Oval on December 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos