Dustin Martin during a Richmond training session at Punt Road Oval on December 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

CLUBS are back and in the thick of pre-season, with all teams returning to the training track in recent weeks as they prepare for a big 2023 season.

Essendon held an open training session on Wednesday afternoon, with fans flocking to The Hanger to see the players in action on the track.

The Demons descended on Gosch's Paddock on Wednesday morning to be put through their paces, while the new-look Lions were also in action at their new home in Springfield.

Meanwhile, Richmond players were put through their paces on Thursday morning at Punt Road Oval.

Check out some of the best training snap below.

Peter Wright and Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti lead the pack during an Essendon training session at The Hangar on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Will Setterfield during an Essendon training session at The Hangar on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Jayden Davey during an Essendon training session at The Hangar on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Dyson Heppell during an Essendon training session at The Hangar on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti greets fans during an Essendon training session at The Hangar on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Sam Weideman during an Essendon training session at The Hangar on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Kaine Baldwin during an Essendon training session at The Hangar on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Melbourne players in action during a training session at Gosch's Paddock on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Christian Salem during a Melbourne training session at Gosch's Paddock on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Brodie Grundy handballs to Tom McDonald during a Melbourne training session at Gosch's Paddock on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Christian Petracca in action during a Melbourne training session at Gosch's Paddock on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Lachie Hunter during a Melbourne training session at Gosch's Paddock on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Max Gawn and Charlie Spargo during a Melbourne training session at Gosch's Paddock on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Steven May and Tom McDonald during a Melbourne training session at Gosch's Paddock on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Clayton Oliver during a Melbourne training session at Gosch's Paddock on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Josh Dunkley with his Brisbane teammates during a Brisbane training session at Springfield on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Dayne Zorko during a Brisbane training session at Springfield on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Zac Bailey during a Brisbane training session at Springfield on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Will Ashcroft during a Brisbane training session at Springfield on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Darcy Gardiner during a Brisbane training session at Springfield on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

James Madden during a Brisbane training session at Springfield on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Josh Dunkley and Will Ashcroft during a Brisbane training session at Springfield on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Oscar McInerney during a Brisbane training session at Springfield on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Tim Taranto during a Richmond training session at Punt Road Oval on December 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Daniel Rioli during a Richmond training session at Punt Road Oval on December 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Trent Cotchin and Dustin Martin during a Richmond training session at Punt Road Oval on December 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Jayden Short during a Richmond training session at Punt Road Oval on December 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Maurice Rioli jnr during a Richmond training session at Punt Road Oval on December 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos