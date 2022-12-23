Rowan Marshall celebrates a goal against Richmond in round three on April 3, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

THE AFL Fantasy pre-season is a time full of hope. Whether it is the hope of winning your leagues, beating your mates or taking out the ultimate prize … in order to get there, you hope that things go the way you predict when playing Fantasy sports.

Building Fantasy Draft rankings is a job many enjoy in the lead-up to draft day in February or March. Here, coaches rank each player, usually by position, on how they think they'll perform next season.

Roy likes to start this with his Rollin' 22. This is how he sees the best 22 players – six defenders, eight midfielders, two rucks and six forwards – rank to also help with his Fantasy Classic team selection. He wants to know what team he is building for his ultimate dream team for the Fantasy finals in August.

Now that Max Gawn and Brodie Grundy are paired at the Dees, new blood is likely to hold the top two ruck rankings. The consensus is Tim English will be No.1, but that second spot is up for grabs.

Max Gawn in action in the round 18 match between Melbourne and Port Adelaide at TIO Traeger Park on July 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Christmas wish is that Rowan Marshall gets the gig as a solo ruck for the Saints.

Marshall's numbers are fantastic when he's played as the main man. Unfortunately, they take a significant hit when he's sharing the role. Fingers crossed Ross Lyon likes the look of him as their first choice come round one.

Roy, Calvin and Warnie look at all the latest game news, including how the four bye rounds can be handled, the player pricing and they catch up with last year's winner Matt Mottram for some pre-season tips.

In this special episode …

1:30 - Calvin is excited about being more present on Christmas Day.

5:00 - Warnie explains how the pricing works in Fantasy Classic.

9:15 - There are four weeks of byes and the usual bye rules will be in play for all of them.

13:00 - Pre-season injuries are already causing headaches with Sam Walsh and Ben King missing the early part of the season.

15:05 - Roy reveals his top six defenders in his Rollin' 22.

18:10 - Tim English is predicted to be the top ruck next year.

22:15 - Warnie thinks Josh Dunkley could be the best forward by up to 10 points.

27:00 - 2022 AFL Fantasy Classic winner joins the show.

30:30 - Matt will look for value for his top midfielder and avoid Rory Laird.

33:40 - Tips for coaches this pre-season.

35:15 - The Traders' Christmas wishes.

40:50 - Wazza hopes Toby McLean will be the Will Brodie of 2023.

44:00 - Can you go with Lloyd Meek as your R2?

49:05 - Is Jacob Hopper a trap?

