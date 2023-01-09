Isiah Winder kicks a goal during West Coast's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast forward Isiah Winder has been charged with assault over an incident in Victoria last month.

The Eagles revealed the charge on Monday after Winder joined teammates in returning to training after the Christmas break.

Winder, 20, had been attending the AFL/AFLPA Indigenous and Multicultural Players Summit in Geelong when the incident occurred in early December.

Isiah Winder runs with the ball during West Coast's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 11, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

It came just days after Winder had been given a rookie lifeline by the Eagles following his delisting in late October.

He had been demoted to the WAFL program while Victoria Police investigated the incident.

The Eagles said Winder had worked hard to regain the trust of players and staff before returning to train with the AFL squad.

"The club has also been informed that Winder has been charged with assault as a result of the incident in Geelong," West Coast said in a statement.

"As this matter is scheduled to go before the courts later this year, the club can make no further comment at this time."

Winder, drafted with pick 57 in 2020, has played seven AFL games for West Coast.