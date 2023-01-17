Matthew Cottrell warms up before Carlton's round 21 match against Brisbane at The Gabba on August 7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FOOT fractures have sidelined Carlton pair Matthew Cottrell and Jordan Boyd indefinitely, with the latter going under the knife this week.

Scans confirmed Boyd, who was picked up in the 2021 NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, has re-injured an acute fracture in his foot and is likely to have surgery on Wednesday after consulting with a specialist on Tuesday evening.

Cottrell, who re-signed with the Blues for a further two years in September, is recovering from a navicular stress fracture.

While he is able to weight bear in a moon boot, he will return to running once scans show adequate healing has occurred.

Carlton's Jordan Boyd in action against St Kilda in a practice match on February 24, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"It's disappointing news for Matthew and Jordan, who have shown an appetite to compete since day one of pre-season," Carlton footy boss Brad Lloyd said.

"We know both players will leave no stone unturned in their recovery: Matthew has already been very diligent in his rehab, and we know Jordan will do the exact same post-surgery.

"We will give both players the required time to recover to ensure they're in the best possible position to positively impact the team in season 2023."