ADELAIDE club champion Rory Laird says the long-term health of teammate Paul Seedsman is the priority after the wingman was ruled out for a second straight season because of concussion.

Seedsman, who was retained as a rookie for 2023, was moved to the Crows' inactive list on Tuesday after the 30-year-old and the club acknowledged he would not be able to play this year due to ongoing symptoms and an inability to prepare physically.

Laird said it was tough to lose the former Magpie for the upcoming season, but it was the right decision to continue prioritising his long-term health with the midfielder hopeful of an eventual AFL return.

Paul Seedsman looks to handball during round 12, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's disheartening for him and disappointing. He was such a crucial player for us in 2021," Laird said on Wednesday.

"It's such a serious injury, and for his long-term health and safety I think it's a smart decision.

"I know that he's gone through extensive procedures with physios and doctors and he's trying a lot of different things.

INS AND OUTS Every club's full list changes ahead of 2023



"As happens with concussions, it goes up and down and ebbs and flows (and) at the moment I think it's just trying to find some consistency with just feeling OK.

I know it's super frustrating for him, and I can't even imagine what he's going through. His long-term health and safety and wellbeing is priority number one."

Rory Laird during Adelaide's match against North Melbourne in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The decision for Seedsman to be placed on the inactive list allowed the Crows to sign ex-Collingwood midfielder Tyler Brown on Wednesday as a rookie via the pre-season supplemental selection period.

The club has a second vacant list spot remaining after young defender Fischer McAsey stepped away from the game earlier this month and was placed on the inactive list for 2023.

Laird said the 192cm Brown, who played 27 games for the Magpies after making his debut in 2020, could add size to the Crows' midfield.

"He's a big boy, a big inside mid … bigger than some of us in there," Laird said.

"We're pretty small and we don't have that Patty Cripps type, but I think last year we handled it pretty well.

"He's played forward, back, wing and a bit inside mid, so it'll be interesting to see where they play him for us. He could slot into the midfield for us pretty nicely."

Tyler and Callum Brown during Collingwood's clash with Richmond in round two, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Laird said the Crows' fitness this summer had them in a good place as match simulation ramps up, with the club working on its contested strengths while attempting to add polish in the front half.

FIXTURE ANALYSED Which club has the hardest draw in 2023?



Laird was impressed with the pre-season form of half-back Wayne Milera, who has been restricted to 14 games across the past three seasons because of serious foot and knee injuries. He also struggled for form last year in a less familiar half-forward role.

Young midfielder/forward Luke Pedlar has also turned heads in training having battling ankle, shoulder and groin issues during his first two seasons after being recruited with pick No.11 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft.