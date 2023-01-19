Lloyd Meek and Max Ramsden battle in the ruck at Hawthorn's training session on January 16, 2023. picture: Hawthorn FC

THE RUCK battle at Hawthorn is firing up ahead of round one with three big men fighting for the No.1 spot in Sam Mitchell's side.

Most clubs have a clear No.1 ruckman. Some clubs have two stars – think Melbourne and Fremantle – while others have two or three big men competing across the summer for the top spot. Hawthorn is in that last category.

The Hawks beat more than a handful of suitors to convince Lloyd Meek to join the club early in the trade period, before that deal went down to the wire on deadline day, only getting over the line once Jaeger O’Meara agreed to move to Fremantle.

The 24-year-old Fremantle ruckman has played 15 games

Meek was stuck in the queue behind Doig Medallist Sean Darcy at the Dockers, and while Rory Lobb was on the way out the door, the impending arrival of Luke Jackson was going to mean even less opportunities under Justin Longmuir.

Now the 24-year-old, who played 15 games across five seasons in the west and won Peel Thunder's best and fairest in 2022, is up against Ned Reeves and Max Lynch at his new club.

All three went toe-to-toe in extended match simulation at La Trobe University on Thursday morning, with untried teenager Max Ramsden also making inroads in his first pre-season at the club, finishing second in last week's four 1km time trials.

The Hawks are training away from Waverley Park for the next month due to surface repairs, with main sessions in Bundoora and craft at Monash University.

Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich with the latest footy news

Reeves returned to full training last week for the first time since undergoing a reconstruction in July to repair the shoulder he dislocated against Geelong on Easter Monday.

The 24-year-old put his hand up to be Ben McEvoy's long-term successor when he impressed in the first month before the injury in round five. He returned in round 12 after strengthening his shoulder before surgical intervention was required ahead of round 20.

Lynch endured a frustrating first season at Waverley Park, managing only seven appearances due to multiple concussions, health and safety protocols and other setbacks.

The former Magpie has shaved his mullet off and is digging in to make a senior spot his own in 2023.

Mitchell wasn't opposed to using two ruckmen in the same 22 last season, meaning there is room for more than one. Time will tell who will be the No.1.

Hawthorn is set to begin the process to replace McEvoy as captain in the coming weeks, with the pre-season camp in Morwell scheduled for early February expected to accelerate the process.

Ben McEvoy in action in Hawthorn's round 22 clash with Richmond at the MCG on August 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

With Jaeger O’Meara, Jack Gunston, Tom Mitchell and Liam Shiels all moving clubs, James Sicily is considered the standout candidate to become the next skipper.

The 28-year-old produced a career-best season in 2022, winning the Peter Crimmins Medal for the first time and All-Australian squad selection.

Dylan Moore and Mitch Lewis are coming off personal best years in 2022 where they also rose in status internally for their leadership and investment in the club.

Luke Breust is the only premiership player on the list – and the only player above 30 – and could be another candidate, given he extended his contract by 12 months late in the year, locking him in at the club until the end of 2024.

But with an average age of 22.1 on the list and a complete rebuild underway, many expect Sicily to be the on-field general to lead the Hawks this season and beyond.

Hawthorn will open the 2023 campaign on the first Sunday of the season when they host Essendon at the MCG.