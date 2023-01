New Eagles Noah Long, Tyrell Dewar, Coby Burgiel, Harry Barnett, Reuben Ginbey, Jordyn Baker and Elijah Hewett. Picture: @WestCoastEagles Twitter

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Sarah Olle and Nathan Schmook join all the dots on football's big issues, taking a closer look at West Coast.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- The young stars emerging as Eagles enter 'full rebuild mode'

- The 'bigger and stronger' mid-season steal

- Will Luke Shuey be captain again in 2023?

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.