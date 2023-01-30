Michael Frederick in action in Fremantle's round 12 match against Brisbane at Optus Stadium on June 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE forward Michael Frederick has enjoyed rotating up the ground to play on a wing this pre-season and could look to develop in the role as his promising career progresses.

After the departure of Blake Acres to Carlton, there are opportunities on the wing this season, with James Aish and Nathan O'Driscoll shaping as the primary options in 2023.

Frederick spent time in the role during match simulation training on Friday, however, and would be happy to bring his speed and attacking mindset to the position in the future.

"These days there are so many players who can play multiple positions out there and I guess that's one thing I'd like to do, whether it's now or later down the track," Frederick said on Monday.

"[I'm happy] to play up the ground or forward, whatever the coaches need. I haven't minded it too much at all.

"I'm playing forward still and every now and again I'll jump on the wing."

Frederick ignites crowd with this beauty Michael Frederick produces a stunning finish for the Dockers

While the Dockers have been considering Frederick's potential on the wing for some time, his speed in attack was highly valued during a breakout 2023 that saw the 22-year-old play 22 games, including both finals.

Frederick said the key to his improvement this season would be consistency, both on-field and with his routine and preparation.

"I've definitely had some up and down patches between some games … so I guess it's a good building block off last year after not playing more than half a season in my first two years," he said.

"I'm building from that and hopefully staying more consistent out on the track.

"It's just consistency in terms of preparation and performances. I think if I keep improving that kind of thing in my routine and preparation, that will go a long way."

Frederick said there was significant competition for spots in attack this pre-season, with the entire forward line – including smalls Sam Switkowski, Lachie Schultz and Michael Walters – fit and performing.

Captain Nat Fyfe has also added to the group dynamic since vacating the midfield, with the dual Brownlow medallist spending most match simulation sessions as a deep forward starting out of the goalsquare.

"It's good having him up forward with us. He's so versatile and can play anywhere," Frederick said.

"It's nice having him in our line meetings and just getting knowledge off him. He's training well and it's been good to see him out there too after the last couple of years."

Frederick said he had been impressed by Supplemental Selection Period hopefuls Liam Serong and Sam Stubbs, with the latter booting three goals in an impressive hitout last Friday.

He said the Dockers had made a point of starting their pre-season sessions with intensity after being caught out by the Western Bulldogs and Collingwood in the first quarter of both finals last year.

"It's been pretty tough but all the boys are firing and are a lot more physical and going hard at it at the start of training," Frederick said.

"It's not going to be an easy season again and all teams are obviously improving. We just want fast, physical starts.

"The last few months have been pretty tough, and it doesn’t help with the heat as well. But the boys are putting in the work and we’re looking forward to the next few weeks before games."