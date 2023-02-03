Tom Hawkins celebrates kicking a goal during the 2022 AFL Grand Final between Geelong and Sydney at the MCG on September 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG star Tom Hawkins is progressing well in his recovery from foot surgery, while two Cats talls have suffered injuries.

Just a month after the Cats' premiership success last year, it was confirmed Hawkins would have surgery on a lingering foot injury and could face a delayed start to the season.

The three-time premiership player and five-time All-Australian is making good progress, with the Cats to open their season against Collingwood on March 17.

"Our numbers are good out on the track and we're happy with that, but obviously it's been well documented that Tom Hawkins had foot surgery, but it's really positive," Geelong general manager of football Simon Lloyd told the club's website.

"Tom's now running and running well and the big fella is in a really positive frame of mind.

"He's just so important to our group, so his loads will progress over the coming weeks."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Leading goalkickers: Every Tom Hawkins goal in 2022 Geelong's veteran key forward kicked 67 goals from 25 games en route to a flag in 2022

There have, however, been some recent setbacks for the Cats.

Ruckman Toby Conway suffered a stress fracture in his foot last month and forward Shannon Neale hurt his ankle at training on Thursday night, with Geelong suspecting a strain.

Sam Menegola (knee) and Jed Bews (shoulder) both underwent off-season surgeries but are back in full training.

Jed Bews controls the ball during Geelong's clash against Sydney in round two, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"Both of those guys are in full training now. We had match play last night and both had big influences on the game," Lloyd said.

"It was great to see Sam because he'd been out a while, running around and collecting a lot of the football and moving really freely."



The Cats will face Hawthorn in a match simulation on February 23 before taking on Brisbane in a practice game on March 2.