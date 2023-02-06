REIGNING Jack Dyer medallist Tom Lynch is nearing a return to full fitness after undergoing foot surgery just before Christmas, while star defender Nick Vlastuin has recovered from cracked ribs.

Lynch underwent an operation in December to deal with a plantar fasciitis issue that lingered late last season.

INS AND OUTS Every club's full list changes ahead of 2023

The 30-year-old has trained away from the main group across the pre-season so far, but has completed a comprehensive running program to keep him on track for round one.

Richmond has opted to take an ultra-conservative approach with the 2016 All-Australian – who won his third club best and fairest last year, after finishing second in the Coleman Medal – but is preparing for Lynch to transition back into the main group over the next fortnight.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Leading goalkickers: Every Tom Lynch goal in 2022 Richmond's star forward kicked 63 goals from 19 games in 2022

The Tigers are confident Lynch will be able to bank some minutes in an unofficial match simulation against North Melbourne on February 24, ahead of the second and final tune-up against Melbourne on March 4.

While Lynch was confined to the rehab group at Punt Road on Monday, star midfielder Dion Prestia and co-captain Dylan Grimes joined him, with the club taking a careful approach with the important pair – who copped untimely injuries last year – coming off the Tigers' three-day camp in Apollo Bay last week.

LIST ANALYSIS Where does your club rank for age and experience?

The Tigers have managed Grimes' workload early in the new year after the defender underwent surgery at the start of August to repair the hamstring tendon he damaged against Brisbane in round 20.

Despite missing four games and being substituted out of four others in 2022 due to soft tissue injuries and concussion, Prestia still finished third in the Jack Dyer Medal to highlight how important he was for Damien Hardwick's side last year. After playing only nine games in 2020 and 2021, Richmond is hoping the former Sun can have better luck with his body in 2023.

Dion Prestia runs at Richmond training on December 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Vlastuin has returned to the main group after being on a modified program across the second half of January, following a hit at training.

The 28-year-old wasn't restricted in his running across the past few weeks, but returned in match sim last week ahead of the camp.

PRACTICE MATCH FIXTURE Check out who your club is playing

Midfielder Jack Graham also remains on track to be available for Richmond's season-opener against Carlton on March 16.

The 24-year-old, who turned his back on the opportunity to move back to South Australia during last October's Trade Period, ran alongside Lynch on Monday as he continues to work his way back from toe surgery.

Graham underwent surgery in November after the issue didn't settle down with rest during the off-season, but the club is confident he will be available to play in the pre-season matches.

Jack Graham in action during Richmond's clash with Hawthorn in round nine, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Young gun Josh Gibcus could be available inside the first month of the season after the 19-year-old required hamstring surgery in January following an injury at training.

Marquee signings Tim Taranto and Jacob Hopper have completed almost the full pre-season program under new high performance boss Luke Meehan.

The former Greater Western Sydney midfielders were both limited by injuries in 2022, but have made strong impressions across December and January at the Swinburne Centre.