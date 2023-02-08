Dayne Zorko in action during Brisbane's clash against Gold Coast in round 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

DID YOU know that Jimmy Bartel scored exactly 140 AFL Fantasy points three time in a row? Or that Daniel Merrett's top score of 149 was 315.6 per cent higher than his career average? Or Dayne Zorko's score of 181 was followed up by 48, making that the biggest week-to-week differential on record?

These are useless AFL Fantasy stats.

Aaron Delaporte started a Facebook page where he'd post some whacky – and mostly meaningless – AFL stats. He'd get an idea, do some research, and post it online. The Facebook page boasts more than 70,000 followers and is a favourite among the online community for the random stats that are posted.

Like many fans of statistics, Aaron also loves playing AFL Fantasy. His team, the newly named 'Who ate Harry Sheezel's Cheezels', has enjoyed success taking on his mates in their long-running league. Most recently, he held up some silverware in 2019. The league didn't have a trophy, but as soon as Aaron was the premiership coach, he promptly organised one.

Aaron turned his mind to finding some useless AFL Fantasy stats for this week's episode of the Coaches' Corner podcast with The Traders.

In this week’s episode …

1:00 - How Aaron got involved playing AFL Fantasy.

2:30 - What did taking the game seriously mean.

5:00 - Where do the ideas for the useless stats come from?

6:50 - Aaron receives a few requests for Fantasy-related stats.

9:00 - Nic Martin's highest career score so far was 130 on debut. Who else had their PB in their debut game?

12:00 - What have been the biggest week-to-week differentials?

14:15 - The best out-of-the-box scores.

17:20 - Matthew Boyd scored 92 points four games in the row, but who has the highest back-to-back scores?

19:10 - Gold Coast gets its first piece of silverware in the form of a useless AFL Fantasy stat.

21:30 - While he enjoys a stat, most of Aaron's Fantasy research comes from watching players.

23:00 - Who are the "four pillars of strength"?

26:10 - Is it Tim Taranto or Stephen Coniglio at F2?

