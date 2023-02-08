Barry Cable addresses the room during the 2017 Australian Football Hall of Fame dinner at the Adelaide Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

ALLEGATIONS that legendary footballer Barry Cable repeatedly sexually abused a Perth girl during his playing career are set to be tested in a civil trial.

Cable, 79, is being sued for damages in the District Court of Western Australia, with the trial scheduled to start on Wednesday.

He denies all allegations and is not facing criminal charges.

An order preventing Cable from being identified in relation to the allegations has been overturned before the trial, which is expected to run for five days.

The woman claims Cable sexually abused her between 1968 when she was aged 12, and 1973.

A judgment delivered on Tuesday revealed Cable had recently been declared bankrupt and intended to take no further part in defending the proceedings other than relying on written material already provided.

Barry Cable addresses the room during the 2012 Hall of Fame induction dinner. Picture: AFL Photos

If damages were awarded against him, it was unclear whether Cable would be able to meet those costs, the court heard.

The alleged victim's lawyer, Michael Magazanik, said the bankruptcy revelation had not deterred his client.

He said the woman was relieved to finally be able to give her evidence after first contacting lawyers in 2018, when WA laws were changed to abolish time limits on the filing of litigation by alleged sexual abuse survivors.

Cable had made several unsuccessful attempts in recent years to have the proceedings permanently thrown out. The most recent challenge was dismissed by the WA Court of Appeal last year.

One of football's most decorated players, Cable was in 2012 elevated to Legend status in the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

He had an illustrious playing career for Perth and East Perth in the WAFL and North Melbourne in the VFL, going on to coach in both leagues. He won two VFL premierships with North, four WAFL flags across stints with Perth and East Perth and is a three-time Sandover medallist.