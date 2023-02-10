GEELONG forward Tyson Stengle has re-signed with the Cats until the end of 2024, continuing his remarkable turnaround.

In his first season at the Cats, who signed the small forward as a delisted free agent, Stengle booted 53 goals in a premiership season and earned All-Australian honours.

LIST ANALYSIS Which club has the most All-Australians, top-10 picks?

The former Tiger and Crow was due to come out of contract at year's end, but has recommitted to Geelong.

"I'm really happy to sign an extension to stay at Geelong," Stengle said.

"Right now, signing a 12-month extension was the right thing for me, however I see a long football future for myself here at Geelong.

Tyson Stengle celebrates a goal during Geelong's Grand Final win over Sydney on September 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"I'm really enjoying being part of this playing group and I feel really connected to my teammates.

"Last year was a memorable year for the club and for me personally, and for the next two years I'm looking forward to working hard to keep improving and doing myself, my family and the Cats fans proud."

FIXTURE ANALYSED Which club has the hardest draw in 2023?

Stengle was one of just five Cats to play every game last year, capping his stunning season by kicking four goals in the Grand Final thrashing of Sydney.

The stunning career turnaround came after he was delisted by his second club, the Crows, in March 2021 following three off-field indiscretions.

"We're really happy to have Tyson remain at Geelong. In his first 12 months Tyson has settled in seamlessly and we're really proud of what he was able to achieve in 2022," Cats head of list management Andrew Mackie said.

"Tyson works hard on his craft, is eager to keep improving and is a team player.

INS AND OUTS Every club's full list changes ahead of 2023

"He is very much a leader on the field amongst our forward group and has become an important part of our club."

Geelong opens its 2023 season against Collingwood on March 17.