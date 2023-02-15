ONE OF the most enjoyable things about playing AFL Fantasy is the community. For some, it is the talking point for groups of mates who play each other in leagues. For others, it is connection made with people all over the country (and the world).

Over the last decade, the online community has grown via social media and many have taken to podcasting to discuss the game they love in the search for a Hilux, or a hat, playing the game they love.

EVERY CLUB PREVIEWED Prices, locks, bargains, more

PODPOD was co-founded by Dos. He loves has Fantasy and has been involved in various podcasts over the last few years. Their show features some coaches who have experienced success over the years and is certainly a point of difference among the podcasts available online.

DC is a member of Hat Chat. The show's name is in reference to the goal of winning a hat for finishing in the top 100 of Fantasy Classic.

Draft is continuing to grow in popularity, and Heff's Keeper League Pod focuses on not only draft, but looking at the players that offer value in Keeper Leagues. They don't focus on the superstars, they look at the up-and-comers and lesser-known players to help you win your draft.

New kids on the block, Ball Boys Fantasy, started in this off-season with some AFL content after Mitch had some experience with his NBA YouTube channel.

Our four podcasters chat through each position as they help you with your Classic team selections and start compiling some draft rankings.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this week's episode …

1:00 - Dos from PODPOD will hang up the microphone when he wins the Hilux this year.

2:30 - DC explains the Hat Chat podcast is about winning a top 100 hat.

4:00 - Heff's Keeper League podcast doesn't focus on the superstars.

6:20 - Mitch has been an NBA podcaster and has started an AFL Fantasy one.

9:00 - Dos is keen to spend up for Sam Docherty as he reveals his defenders.

13:00 - Heff likes the unique pick of Ed Richards.

14:00 - After Docherty goes at pick one, Mitch takes Angus Brayshaw as the second defender off the board in the mock defender draft.

17:45 - Jack Steele is DC's most expensive midfielder but he has saved some cash with his other premiums.

21:00 - Mitch has spent a bit more cash in his midfield and it features his boy Bailey Smith.

24:00 - The first three coaches in the mock midfielder draft believe their player could be the top scorer of the year.

29:00 - Heff picks the vanilla ruck line of Tim English and Rowan Marshall as he wants to set and forget.

32:30 - After the first five rucks are taken in the mock draft, it gets tricky to nail the mid-round selections.

37:30 - Mitch reveals his FWDs.

42:25 - Josh Dunkley is an easy pick one in the mock forwards draft.

45:50 - The forwards drop away quickly in draft this year.

48:30 - Our podcasters share what we can expect from them in the lead up to round one.

Get AFL Fantasy updates from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.