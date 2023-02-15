MELBOURNE has signed key defender Kye Turner on the final day of the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP).
Turner, who turned 21 this month, has been training with the Demons over the summer and has been rewarded with his first crack at senior level.
A 193cm defender, Turner played 14 games for Old Haileybury in B-Grade last year and twice for Frankston in the VFL.
"Having never been exposed to the elite junior talent pathway, we have been impressed with how Kye has not only adapted to but thrived in our environment," said Dees list manager Tim Lamb.
"He has a lot of tools in his game and real appetite to improve, which give us confidence he will develop into a really good player for us."
Turner has won the spot ahead of Trent Burgoyne, who has also been training with the Dees over the past few months.
Burgoyne, the son of Port Adelaide premiership player Peter, spent 2020 and 2021 on the rookie list at Alberton, but didn't break through for a game at AFL level during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Trent was terrific in his application and performed really well. He improved in all areas of his game in his time with us and is a terrific young man, who has a bright future in the game," Lamb said.
Turner is the second Frankston player to earn an AFL shot this off-season after forward Brodie McLaughlin won a spot on Gold Coast's list.
Turner is the 15th player to be signed during the SSP this summer, with the period closing today.
Players signed during the SSP (Dec 5 to Feb 15)
Conor McKenna - Brisbane
Oskar Baker - Western Bulldogs
Liam Shiels - North Melbourne
Jed Anderson - Gold Coast
Tyler Brown - Adelaide
Liam Stocker - St Kilda
Mark Keane - Adelaide
Darragh Joyce - Brisbane
Brodie McLaughlin - Gold Coast
Oscar Steene - Collingwood
Oleg Markov - Collingwood
Hudson O'Keeffe - Carlton
Anthony Caminiti - St Kilda
Kaelan Bradtke - Richmond
Kye Turner - Melbourne