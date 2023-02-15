MELBOURNE has signed key defender Kye Turner on the final day of the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP).

Turner, who turned 21 this month, has been training with the Demons over the summer and has been rewarded with his first crack at senior level.

A 193cm defender, Turner played 14 games for Old Haileybury in B-Grade last year and twice for Frankston in the VFL.

Kye Turner (No.12) in action for Old Haileybury. Picture: oldhaileyburyafc.com.au

"Having never been exposed to the elite junior talent pathway, we have been impressed with how Kye has not only adapted to but thrived in our environment," said Dees list manager Tim Lamb.

"He has a lot of tools in his game and real appetite to improve, which give us confidence he will develop into a really good player for us."

Turner has won the spot ahead of Trent Burgoyne, who has also been training with the Dees over the past few months.

Burgoyne, the son of Port Adelaide premiership player Peter, spent 2020 and 2021 on the rookie list at Alberton, but didn't break through for a game at AFL level during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Trent was terrific in his application and performed really well. He improved in all areas of his game in his time with us and is a terrific young man, who has a bright future in the game," Lamb said.

Trent Burgoyne runs during a Port Adelaide training session on May 27, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

Turner is the second Frankston player to earn an AFL shot this off-season after forward Brodie McLaughlin won a spot on Gold Coast's list.

Turner is the 15th player to be signed during the SSP this summer, with the period closing today.

Players signed during the SSP (Dec 5 to Feb 15)

Conor McKenna - Brisbane

Oskar Baker - Western Bulldogs

Liam Shiels - North Melbourne

Jed Anderson - Gold Coast

Tyler Brown - Adelaide

Liam Stocker - St Kilda

Mark Keane - Adelaide

Darragh Joyce - Brisbane

Brodie McLaughlin - Gold Coast

Oscar Steene - Collingwood

Oleg Markov - Collingwood

Hudson O'Keeffe - Carlton

Anthony Caminiti - St Kilda

Kaelan Bradtke - Richmond

Kye Turner - Melbourne