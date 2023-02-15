Marcus Bontempelli leads the Western Bulldogs out against GWS in round 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

MARCUS Bontempelli will captain the Western Bulldogs for a fourth consecutive season, leading an unchanged leadership group for 2023.

The club has decided to keep the four-time All-Australian and four-time Charles Sutton Medallist as skipper at the Whitten Oval, as expected, with star midfielder Jack Macrae voted in as vice-captain for a second straight year.

Key forward Aaron Naughton, All-Australian defender Caleb Daniel and dual premiership backman Taylor Duryea all remain in the five-man leadership group for the second season in a row.

Marcus Bontempelli at Bulldogs training in January, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Luke Beveridge's squad completed a light training session at Skinner Reserve in Braybrook on Wednesday ahead of extended match simulation on Friday and an internal practice match in Ballarat next week.

Tim English sent a scare through the Bulldogs camp on Monday when he left the track early with a hamstring complaint, but scans later cleared him of a strain.

Tim English at Bulldogs training in January, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The 25-year-old ran laps and completed light skills on Wednesday, with the club hopeful he will feature on Friday and also play in the intra-club.

English had been one of the standouts on the track across December and January before a low-grade adductor strain a few weeks ago, followed by the minor hamstring issue this week.

Adam Treloar has returned to full fitness after ankle surgery last September and a slow build across the pre-season.

The 29-year-old played a half of match sim last Friday and is on track to play some minutes against North Melbourne on March 4, ahead of the season opener against Melbourne on March 18.

Adam Treloar at Bulldogs training in January, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Tom Liberatore didn't train with the main group on Wednesday but watched on after completing a running session on the alter-G treadmill at the club earlier in the morning.

The 30-year-old, who has finished on the Charles Sutton Medal podium in each of the past three seasons, has completed a strong block across the summer but is managed on Wednesdays given an injury history that includes two knee reconstructions.

New recruits Rory Lobb and Liam Jones continue to build synergy at opposite ends of the ground ahead of round one. The pair have completed the program across the summer and look settled in a new environment following highly publicised moves in the off-season.

Lobb has spent plenty of time working alongside 2020 No.1 pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and budding star Naughton across the pre-season, with that trio expected to start the year together in attack.

Jones is set to combine with Ryan Gardner and young swingman Sam Darcy down back, with Alex Keath and Josh Bruce both competing for spots in defence.

The Western Bulldogs are one of only two clubs – Greater Western Sydney is the other – that have opted for just the one practice match ahead of round one.