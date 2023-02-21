Tim Taranto and Jacob Hopper with their new Richmond guernseys. Picture: Richmond FC

THE POPULARITY of AFL Fantasy has increased over the years and with it, the analysis that is shared has lifted.

There are a lot of coaches out there who enjoy creating content and sharing their thoughts, research and information. Members of the Fantasy community enjoy engaging with others. Social media has brought people closer than ever and the amount of information to help you make informed decisions is at an all-time high.

On this week's episode of the Coaches' Corner podcast, Warnie is joined by four of the Fantasy community's favourite content creators. Cam from The Draft Doctors who produces an excellent Draft Kit and Mock Draft Simulator, Pete who crushes the news relevant to Fantasy coaches on social and his site, Selby who has won the game twice and has created an epic season guide which raises money for charity and Jaiden who is a stats graduate who finds interesting – and useful – information for coaches.

Collectively, the four creators preview the upcoming match simulations with tips on what to look out for, what not to do and the type of information you should be absorbing.

In this week's episode …

2:00 - The coaches share what they create for the community.

6:30 - Cam will be looking at roles of players and the game style, especially for new coaches, when watching games this week.

8:15 - Making sure you follow trusted sources of information is Pete's key tip.

11:10 - Selby suggests you should watch out for players who might dominate in pre-season games, but be aware that some of the big performances can be real.

14:00 - One of the key areas Jaiden will focus on is seeing how teams are scoring overall.

17:30 - Geelong v Hawthorn: As the Cats haven't given us a lot this pre-season, Cam is keen to see how they perform with his own eyes.

20:20 - Gold Coast v Essendon: Does Charlie Constable find himself a role at half-back for the Suns?

23:25 - North Melbourne v Richmond: As no Tigers mids have averaged over 100 the last few years, will Tim Taranto and Jacob Hopper buck the trend?

26:00 - Carlton v Collingwood: Do the Blues change much after being fourth for points for and against last year?

29:00 - What does each coach think Tom Mitchell will average this year?

31:30 - Sydney v Brisbane: Who will appear in the Lions' half-back line in round one?

35:00 - St Kilda v Melbourne: The rucks for both sides will be something to monitor in this game.

40:45 - Fremantle v Adelaide: The two highest priced players are in this game. Selby says don't let their scores change your thoughts on them.

44:15 - West Coast v Port Adelaide: Eagles are proving to be one of the most Fantasy relevant teams.

48:00 - Which of the next two weekends is most important for our study?

