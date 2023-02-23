FREMANTLE has appointed Alex Pearce as its 10th captain, with the key defender voted into the role by his peers on Thursday after impressing as Nat Fyfe's stand-in last season.

Pearce, who revived his career in great style last season after significant leg fractures left it at a crossroads, will be supported by vice-captains Andrew Brayshaw and Caleb Serong.

The Dockers' new-look leadership group is completed by three new members, with midfield recruit Jaeger O'Meara joined by defender Hayden Young and forward Sam Switkowski.

O'Meara has made a significant impact since joining the Dockers during the 2022 NAB AFL Trade Period, excelling in training but also adding off-field leadership from the moment he arrived.

Jaeger O'Meara during Fremantle's intraclub on February 17, 2023. Picture: Fremantle FC

Pearce appeared destined to captain Fremantle early in his career when he joined the Dockers leadership group under Fyfe, but injuries threatened to derail any ambitions he might have had.

The 27-year-old missed more than 18 months after a badly broken leg in round nine, 2016, and was sidelined for close to two years by a serious ankle injury and multiple setbacks that wiped out 2019 and 2020.

He played an equal career-best 21 games last season, however, and finished fourth in the Dockers' best and fairest after captaining the club for the majority of the year in Fyfe's absence.

Alex Pearce leads the team onto the ground before Fremantle's semi-final match against Collingwood at the MCG on September 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"I’m incredibly humbled and proud to be captain," Pearce said on Thursday.

"It’s special to know that everyone who is alongside me and is a part of this club values me as a leader.

"Nathan, I have obviously worked closely with him. I lived with him and had a great connection with him.

"Even though he is not in the leadership group this year he is going to be my biggest resource and help moving forward."

Alex Pearce (left) and Nat Fyfe chat during round one, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Pearce said the elevation of Brayshaw and Serong to the joint vice captaincy was reward for all the hard work the pair had done so early in their careers.

The midfield duo were seen as strong contenders for either the captaincy or co-captaincy, having committed their long-term futures to the club.

"They’ve had an incredible start to their careers and they’ve really grown as leaders. I’m looking forward to working closely with them," Pearce said.

"Part of my role is to help them become the best leaders and players they can be, which is really exciting."

Caleb Serong and Andrew Brayshaw celebrate a Fremantle goal against the Western Bulldogs in R21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Fremantle football manager Peter Bell said Pearce, Brayshaw and Serong featured on every ballot as players and key football department staff voted for the on-field leadership positions.

"With the additions of Jaeger O’Meara, Sam Switkowski and Hayden Young, we think we’re really well placed with our entire leadership group to continue to grow and improve," Bell said.

A proud Palawa man, Pearce is the first Indigenous player to be named as Fremantle captain and the eighth in AFL history.

He joins Graham Farmer (Geelong), Gavin Wanganeen (Port Adelaide), Michael Long (Essendon), Chris Johnson (Brisbane), Adam Goodes (Sydney), Steven May (Gold Coast) and Jy Simpkin (North Melbourne).