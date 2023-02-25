The official AFL Tipping competition is back for season 2023!

With the AFL season kicking off soon, there's no better time to get your friends, family and colleagues together in your own competition to see who the best tipper is.

Make sure you register now for your chance to take home the major prize of $25,000 cash + a Toyota AFL Grand Final package for two. There are cash prizes for the top five and each week the winner with the most correct tips and closest margin will receive an official Sherrin football and a $100 AFL Store voucher.

The Gauntlet is also back and will begin in round five. For The Gauntlet, you need to select one team to win each round. If you win, you move on to the next round. If not, you're out! The catch? Once you've selected a team, you can't select them again for the rest of the year! The winner of The Gauntlet will pocket $1000 at season's end.

If consistency is your thing, then Minimum 5 is for you. From round 11 onwards, you remain in the running to win as long as you tip at least five winners correctly for the rest of the season. This can be tricky in the bye rounds, but if you're successful, the $1000 prize could be yours!

Don't forget that round one begins on March 16 with Richmond taking on Carlton at the MCG. Make sure you get your tips in!

AFL Tipping Prizes for 2023

Major Prize $25,000 cash A 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final package for 2

Runner-up $3000 cash

Third Place $2000 cash

Fourth Place $1000 cash

Fifth Place $1000 cash

Weekly Prize Official AFL Sherrin football $100 AFL Store Voucher

Gauntlet Prize $1000 cash

Minimum 5 Prize $1000 cash

Clubs League Winners Official AFL Club Guernsey (1 per club)



Please view the full Terms & Conditions at https://tipping.afl.com.au/