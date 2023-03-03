GOLD Coast forward Ben King will on Saturday play his first competitive match since August 2021, while Tom Lynch and Shai Bolton headline a host of big-name inclusions for Richmond for its practice match against Melbourne.

King, who missed the entire 2022 season due to injury, has been named in the Suns' side to face Greater Western Sydney in Blacktown, although Touk Miller (hamstring) and Brandon Ellis remain sidelined for the Suns, while top draftee Bailey Humphrey (foot) is also absent.

The Giants, who chose not to play a match simulation last week, have named top draft pick Aaron Cadman as an emergency, with Harry Himmelberg and Jesse Hogan to lead the forward line.

Richmond has welcomed back Lynch (foot) and Bolton (personal reasons), who both missed last week's hitout against North Melbourne. Nathan Broad (hamstring) and Liam Baker (appendix) are also back in, although key defender Robbie Tarrant (hip) is out and is racing to be fit for the season opener against Carlton.

Melbourne will be without vice-captain Jack Viney due to a knee injury, while Christian Salem (thyroid) and Bayley Fritsch (foot) both remain sidelined.

Cody Weightman has been included by the Western Bulldogs for its match against North Melbourne having recovered from an adductor issue, but Jason Johannisen (calf) has been left out along with Ryan Gardner, who will miss the start of the season due to an elbow problem.

Cody Weightman in action during Western Bulldogs training on January 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Adam Treloar has also been named having recovered from off-season ankle surgery.

North Melbourne has welcomed back co-captain Jy Simpkin as well as veterans Todd Goldstein and Ben Cunnington, who were all rested last week.

Clubs have named 26-man teams for their final hitouts of the pre-season, with eight players on the bench. While last week's match simulations varied in length and quarter duration, this week's official practice games must follow standard AFL rules.

All games will be broadcast live on Kayo Sports and Foxtel and live scores can be found on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official app.

Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast at Blacktown ISP, 12.10pm AEDT

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

B: C.Idun 39 S.Taylor 15 I.Cumming 13

HB: L.Ash 7 N.Haynes 19 L.Whitfield 6

C: F.Callaghan 17 T.Green 12 J.Wehr 10

HF: C.Stone 18 H.Himmelberg 27 J.Peatling 20

F: T.Greene - C 4 J.Hogan 23 D.Lloyd 38

Foll: B.Preuss 11 S.Coniglio 3 J.Kelly 22

I/C: C.Ward 8 H.Perryman 36 A.Kennedy 40 J.Riccardi 26 X.O'Halloran 33 L.Aleer 21 J.Fahey 34 M.Flynn 30

Emerg: A.Cadman 5 W.Derksen 45 H.Rowston 24 C.Hamilton 43

Notable absentees: Toby Bedford, Phil Davis, Brent Daniels

GOLD COAST

B: B.Long 22 S.Collins 25 C.Graham 46

HB: J.Farrar 50 C.Ballard 10 C.Constable 33

C: E.Hollands 36 N.Anderson 15 S.Flanders 3

HF: N.Holman 7 M.Chol 1 J.Lukosius 13

F: J.Jeffrey 40 B.King 34 B.Ainsworth 9

Foll: J.Witts - C 28 D.Swallow 24 M.Rowell 18

I/C: T.Berry 16 L.Casboult 30 B.Fiorini 8 A.Davies 5 D.Macpherson 44 N.Moyle 49 A.Sexton 6 B.Uwland 32

Emerg: R.Atkins 2 S.Brock 45 J.Sharp 20 J.Tsitas 21

Notable absentees: Touk Miller, Bailey Humphrey, Brandon Ellis, Lachie Weller, Jed Anderson, Connor Budarick, Connor Blakely, Mal Rosas jnr, Sam Day, Rory Atkins

Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne at Ikon Park, 1.10pm AEDT

WESTERN BULLDOGS

B: H.Crozier 9 L.Jones 19 T.Duryea 15

HB: B.Dale 31 A.Keath 42 E.Richards 20

C: T.McLean 16 T.Liberatore 21 A.Scott 28

HF: B.Smith 6 J.Ugle-Hagan 2 A.Jones 32

F: R.Lobb 7 M.Hannan 29 A.Naughton 33

Foll: T.English 44 J.Macrae 11 M.Bontempelli - C 4

I/C: C.Daniel 35 B.Williams 34 A.Treloar 1 S.Darcy 10 O.Baker 13 J.Bruce 17 B.Khamis 24 C.Weightman 3

Emerg: R.West 14 L.Cleary 36 R.Garcia 38 J.Sweet 41

Notable absentees: Jason Johannisen, Tim O’Brien

NORTH MELBOURNE

B: J.Ziebell 7 B.McKay 23 F.Perez 39

HB: L.McDonald 11 A.Bonar 16 J.Goater 31

C: B.Scott 8 J.Simpkin - C 12 K.Turner 28

HF: T.Powell 24 C.Comben 30 P.Curtis 25

F: C.Zurhaar 44 N.Larkey 20 H.Sheezel 3

Foll: T.Goldstein 22 B.Cunnington 10 W.Phillips 29

I/C: G.Logue 19 L.Davies-Uniacke 9 L.Shiels 14 T.Xerri 38 J.Stephenson 2 M.Bergman 27 C.Coleman-Jones 21 H.Greenwood 18

Emerg: K.Dawson 42 E.Ford 40 C.Lazzaro 35 La.Young 17

Notable absentees: Aaron Hall, Aidan Corr, Darcy Tucker, Curtis Taylor, Tarryn Thomas, George Wardlaw

Melbourne v Richmond at Casey Fields, 4.10pm AEDT

MELBOURNE

B: S.May 1 H.Petty 35 T.Rivers 24

HB: C.Spargo 9 J.Lever 8 J.McVee 41

C: L.Hunter 12 C.Oliver 13 E.Langdon 15

HF: K.Chandler 37 B.Brown 50 K.Pickett 36

F: A.Neal-Bullen 30 T.McDonald 25 J.Harmes 4

Foll: M.Gawn - C 11 C.Petracca 5 A.Brayshaw 10

I/C: J.van Rooyen 2 B.Grundy 6 M.Hibberd 14 B.Laurie 16 J.Bowey 17 B.Howes 22 T.Sparrow 32 T.Woewodin 40

Emerg: J.Schache 19 J.Jordon 23 D.Turner 42 A.Moniz-Wakefield 45

Notable absentees: Christian Salem, Bayley Fritsch, Jack Viney

RICHMOND

B: D.Grimes - C 2 N.Balta 21 T.Young 45

HB: L.Baker 7 N.Vlastuin 1 D.Rioli 17

C: K.McIntosh 33 D.Prestia 3 J.Clarke 42

HF: T.Cotchin 9 S.Bolton 29 D.Martin 4

F: J.Riewoldt 8 N.Cumberland 38 T.Lynch 19

Foll: T.Nankervis 25 T.Taranto 14 J.Hopper 22

I/C: I.Soldo 20 N.Broad 35 J.Short 15 T.Dow 27 M.Rioli 10 S.Green 48 R.Mansell 31 S.Ryan 32

Emerg: S.Banks 41 T.Sonsie 40 H.Ralphsmith 13 B.Miller 46

Notable absentees: Jack Ross, Robbie Tarrant, Josh Gibcus, Jack Graham, Kaelan Bradtke, Marlion Pickett