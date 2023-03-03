IF FRIDAY night is anything to go by, young Sydney midfielder Errol Gulden is in for a heck of a season following a masterful performance in the Swans' practice match romp over Carlton.

Gulden, about to enter his third season, found the ball at will to rack up 45 disposals and kick three goals in the 15.7 (97) to 7.12 (54) triumph at Blacktown International Sports Park.

SWANS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

Although he wasn't always perfect with his ball use, the left-footed Academy product was the standout performer in a match that was often played in rainy conditions and seemed to go through the motions after half time.

Gulden had racked up 26 touches by the main break and worked tirelessly until deep in the fourth quarter, collecting nine clearances and dishing off three direct goal assists among his nine score involvements.

With ruckman Peter Ladhams, who is hungry to take the No.1 mantle while Tom Hickey overcomes a calf injury, bullocking his way to 17 disposals and five clearances, Sydney had the better of a tight midfield battle against a Carlton team missing Brownlow medallist Patrick Cripps.

Luke Parker (27) and Chad Warner (24) also had strong nights, while the form of young forward Logan McDonald (10 marks and 12 touches) would put a smile on coach John Longmire's face, as he played the perfect connector between the midfield and forwards.

The Swans kicked seven goals to one in the first term to break the game open, starting with Gulden's 55m bomb that went through half-post high and including a little piece of Lance Franklin brilliance with a clever left foot dribble kick from the pocket.

The superstar forward kicked two for the night ahead of his 19th season.

Carlton fought hard and were well served by George Hewett (25 and 13 tackles) and Sam Docherty (34), who mixed time between half-back and the middle of the ground.

Charlie Curnow, who was missing forward line partner Harry McKay (rested) was tireless in defeat, kicking two goals and roaming to the wings to haul in six marks.

Zac Fisher congratulates Charlie Curnow after he kicked a goal during Carlton's practice match against Sydney at Blacktown International Sportspark on March 3, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

He had the better of Tom McCartin, forcing a switch to be manned by his older brother Paddy, as Curnow looks set for another big season.

Tom De Koning competes with Lachlan McAndrew and Dane Rampe during the practice match between Carlton and Sydney at Blacktown International Sportspark on March 3, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

New faces

Off-season recruit Blake Acres showed more than enough to justify the Blues' pursuit of him from Fremantle. Acres was prolific on a wing, gathering 20 disposals in an outing where he got back to help defenders and forward of centre to drive Carlton into attack. On the other wing was No.11 draft pick Ollie Hollands, who started briskly with his lung-busting running up-and-down the ground, finishing with 17 touches at 76 per cent efficiency, and showing there was plenty to work with. Fellow 2022 draftee Lachie Cowan looked assured in defence. The rugged 18-year-old from Tasmania kept Will Hayward quiet and even spent time on bigger bodies like Hayden McLean, looking at home against senior bodies.

Round one chance

With Tom Hickey (calf) to miss the opening round against Gold Coast, Peter Ladhams inked his name into John Longmire's 22 with a wonderful outing. The aggressive ruckman was in everything, and despite missing some time in the first half while undergoing a head injury assessment, Ladhams set the tone with his bullocking work in the air and on the ground. He finished with 17 touches and was a constant presence around the contest. Harry Cunningham, out of the Swans team for much of last season, kicked two early goals in his small forward role and would appear a likely replacement for Ryan Clarke (hamstring) to start the season against Gold Coast.

Medical room

Peter Ladhams was in the wars for much of the night, but thankfully for the Swans escaped unharmed. He copped a head knock in the first quarter and left the field holding the left side of face, but was checked and returned to play. After half time he copped an inadvertent head to the nose and walked away unscathed before sitting out much of the final term.

Fantasy watch

If Errol Gulden (MID/FWD, $735,000) had you tempted last week, he couldn't have done more to convince you. The Swans young gun had 102 points … in the first half. He finished with 180 on the back of 45 disposals and three goals. While Callum Mills (MID, $983,000) was out injured, Gulden dominated in a standout display. Sam Docherty (DEF, $977,000) was prolific in defence in the first half and then moved into the middle, eventually finishing with 142 points after 34 disposals. George Hewett (MID, $870,000) may be worth moving up your draft board after a 123-point performance that included 13 tackles. The Blues are likely to provide at least one cash cow to start the season. Oliver Hollands (MID, $280,000) was busy early and finished with 68 points, Lachie Cowan (DEF, $242,000) had some nice moments for his 47 points and Alex Cincotta (DEF/MID, $200,000) also featured and had 72 points. An option for your ruck bench, Lachlan McAndrew (RUC/FWD, $200,000) had 33 points from one disposal, 10 hitouts and six tackles. – Dejan Kalinic

SYDNEY 7.2 9.3 12.6 15.7 (97)

CARLTON 1.2 4.7 6.7 7.12 (54)

GOALS

Sydney: Gulden 3, Reid 2, McLean 2, Franklin 2, Cunningham 2, Parker, Heeney, Blakey, Campbell

Carlton: Curnow 2, Motlop, Kennedy, Fisher, Acres, Silvagni

BEST

Sydney: Gulden, Ladhams, Parker, Campbell, Blakey, Warner

Carlton: Hewett, Docherty, Curnow, Cerra, Weitering, Acres

INJURIES

Sydney: Nil

Carlton: Nil

Reports: Nil