Bailey Williams and Nic Naitanui contest the ruck during a West Coast intraclub game on February 18, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast has praised young ruckman Callum Jamieson, who looks increasingly likely to carry the bulk of the ruck work in the opening round of the season as the Eagles manage injury concerns to several of their key talls.

Nic Naitanui appears set to miss the start of the season due to ongoing soreness in his Achilles, while back-up ruckman Bailey Williams is also no guarantee to play in round one after being forced out of last week's pre-season loss to Adelaide due to a hamstring niggle.

Defender Josh Rotham, who was used as a second ruckman against the Crows, will miss at least a month of the season after breaking his arm.

It means 22-year-old Jamieson might be forced to lead the ruck against North Melbourne veteran Todd Goldstein in round one.

Callum Jamieson competes with Riley Thilthorpe during West Coast's round 12 match against Adelaide at the Adelaide Oval on June 4, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"We thought Jamo did a wonderful job to really fight out against a very good opponent in big (Reilly) O'Brien from Adelaide," Eagles footy boss Gavin Bell said on Monday.

"He was undersized, Jamo, but he continues to show us his competitive instinct and his desire to work hard for the team and do the very best he can. He was a positive out of the night.

"Unfortunately, we had to remove Bailey from the game prior to the game with some hamstring awareness. We'll continue to work through with Bailey to give him the best chance to be available for North as well."

Jamieson, pick No.49 in 2019, debuted in round two last season and played nine games for the year.

Jamieson's back-up ruckman could be defender Harry Edwards or forward Jake Waterman, assuming West Coast want to keep Oscar Allen as a permanent forward.

Oscar Allen in action during West Coast's match simulation against Port Adelaide at Mineral Resources Park on February 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Allen's role against North could be dictated by the fitness of Jack Darling, who is still nursing an ankle injury but who Bell says has not been ruled out of the North clash just yet.

"He's making really good progress," Bell said of Darling.

"He's a fast healer, he's a real pro with his body to get himself right. Day by day for us but he's trending in the right direction."