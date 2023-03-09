Chris Scott, Joel Selwood and the Geelong squad celebrate their 2022 Grand Final win over Sydney. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG coach Chris Scott has reflected on how close he came to walking away from the Cats ahead of their 2022 premiership season, with only the unequivocal support of senior players like Joel Selwood and Patrick Dangerfield convincing him to stay.

In Relentless, this year's season launch film, Scott opens up on the turbulent end to Geelong's 2021 campaign that left him doubting if he was the right man to lead the club forward.

>> WATCH RELENTLESS NOW IN THE PLAYER BELOW

After the Cats were thrashed by eventual premiers Melbourne in the 2021 preliminary final, Scott approached senior players and asked if they thought the club should head in a new direction after 11 years under his watch.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Relentless: Geelong's decade-long journey to a flag Chris Scott, Joel Selwood and more look back at the Cats' path to 2022 premiership glory

"He basically asked us was he the right man, and we went straight back at him and told him that he is," Selwood remembers.

Scott said if his players had shown any doubt, he was willing to walk away.

"I don't think anyone wants to outstay their welcome," he said. "And it's hard to walk away, especially when you're pretty good.

"But it wouldn't have taken much for them to nudge me out."

Chris Scott holds the 2022 premiership cup aloft after Geelong's win over Sydney in the 2022 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Featuring exclusive vision and audio from a mic'd up Scott on 2022 Grand Final day, Relentless goes behind the curtain to reveal the emotional conversations between the coach and his players as they surged towards a 10th premiership.

With insights from Selwood, Dangerfield, Chris Scott, Mark Blicavs and Cam Guthrie, Relentless is a never-before-seen window into the emotional end of Geelong's 11-year journey to another flag.