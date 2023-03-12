LUKE Parker and his Sydney teammates faced two choices following their brutal Grand Final hammering from Geelong.

Sydney had its worst game of the season at the worst possible time, going down to Geelong by 81 points on the last Saturday in September.

MOCK TEAMS Who's in your club's best 22 for round one?

"Right after the way last year finished, we reviewed it ... you either carry it around with you over the off-season and into this season and strap it to you like a ball and chain and drag it around, or we do something about it," Parker told AAP.

"Learn and improve – that's the path we've gone down.

"Everything is an opportunity to learn. We did that, hopefully we'll be better for it.

"The boys showed up to pre-season, day one, with a fantastic attitude and we're going into the season really confident with what we can do."

Tom and Paddy McCartin after Sydney's loss in the 2022 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

The Swans will need to defy some history if they are to contend again this year. Recently, heavy Grand Final losses have left a telling mark.

Since 2000, no team which has suffered a loss by 40 points or more in the premiership decider has gone past the semi-finals the following year.

Of the previous 10, six have failed to make the finals in the year after being crushed in the Grand Final.

GETTABLE Your weekly trade and draft fix, starting in 2023

Sydney assistant Don Pyke eventually lost his job as Adelaide senior coach, with the Crows' reaction to their 2017 drubbing from Richmond a classic lesson in how not to handle a Grand Final disaster.

"There are many people who've had experiences in regards to that – finishing the season not how they'd like," Parker said.

Luke Parker is seen with the premiership cup on March 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's about how you respond. As I said before, his advice is you can either carry it around with you or we can do something about it."

What gives the Swans co-captain great confidence is that they showed plenty last year.

"You reflect on the season as a whole and we did a lot of things right, we played some really good football," he said.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

"Our game style, we feel, stands up.

"You look at the end of the year and see areas where you can improve – we've done that, hopefully we're in a better state."

Then there are the younger players – Chad Warner, Oliver Florent, James Rowbottom and Errol Gulden – who have shown they are made for senior football.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Gulden warns the competition with clinical display Errol Gulden gathers 45 disposals and nails three majors in a dominant performance

"It's exciting – the more they play together, the more synergy they build," Parker said.

"The more experience they get, the better off they'll be.

"That's what we've been trying to do the last few years, play a good brand of football, get a lot of games into these young guys who we know will be some great footballers."