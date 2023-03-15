BROWNLOW medallist Patrick Cripps is one of a handful of Carlton stars to be passed fit to play in Thursday night's opening match of the season against Richmond as the Blues made a big call on their rucks.

Cripps has overcome an ankle complaint to be named in the Blues' 22, while Mitch McGovern (back), Jack Martin (calf) and youngster Jesse Motlop (calf) have also been selected for the clash at the MCG.

The Tigers have named a strong team as well, with Dion Prestia (pectoral) and Jayden Short (calf) both getting up to play.

While McGovern and Martin sealed their positions with strong performances in a VFL practice match last week, one notable omission for the Blues is ruckman Marc Pittonet, who played in the same match.

Paddy Dow and Lochie O'Brien have also been left out of the 22.

Pittonet's absence leaves Tom De Koning as Carlton's primary ruckman.

He will have the role against Toby Nankervis, who leads a Richmond midfield that not only includes Prestia and Short, but former Greater Western Sydney duo Tim Taranto and Jacob Hopper, who will play their first games in the yellow and black.

Richmond v Carlton at the MCG, 7.20pm AEDT

RICHMOND

B: N.Balta 21 N.Vlastuin 1 D.Grimes - C 2

HB: N.Broad 35 L.Baker 7 D.Rioli 17

C: K.McIntosh 33 D.Prestia 3 J.Short 15

HF: M.Rioli 10 J.Graham 34 S.Bolton 29

F: J.Riewoldt 8 D.Martin 4 T.Lynch 19

Foll: T.Nankervis 25 T.Taranto 14 J.Hopper 22

I/C: B.Miller 46 M.Pickett 50 T.Cotchin 9 R.Mansell 31

Emerg: J.Ross 5 S.Ryan 32 J.Clarke 42 T.Dow 27

New faces: Tim Taranto, Jacob Hopper

Notable absentees: Josh Gibcus, Ivan Soldo, Robbie Tarrant

CARLTON

B: Le.Young 33 J.Weitering 23 A.Saad 42

HB: S.Docherty 15 M.McGovern 11 L.Cowan 26

C: B.Acres 13 P.Cripps - C 9 O.Hollands 14

HF: J.Martin 21 H.McKay 10 J.Silvagni 1

F: M.Owies 44 C.Curnow 30 Z.Fisher 25

Foll: T.De Koning 12 M.Kennedy 7 G.Hewett 29

I/C: N.Newman 24 A.Cerra 5 E.Curnow 35 J.Motlop 3

Emerg: J.Honey 36 L.O'Brien 4 L.Plowman 20 M.Pittonet 27

New faces: Lachie Cowan, Ollie Hollands, Blake Acres

Notable absentees: Sam Walsh, Zac Williams