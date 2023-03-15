Elliot Yeo walks off the field after the R14 clash between West Coast and Geelong at Optus Stadium on June 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast star Elliot Yeo has been ruled out of the Eagles' season-opener against North Melbourne after scans revealed the dual club champion had suffered a minor calf injury.

Yeo, who had enjoyed an outstanding summer after three seasons interrupted by injury, reported the issue during training on Tuesday and has been placed in cotton wool.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

West Coast football manager Gavin Bell said the club would take a no-risk approach with the 29-year-old, with the Eagles optimistic the setback will remain minor.

"As our senior coach Adam Simpson has mentioned previously, it is not unexpected that some players returning from long-term injury issues could face some hurdles on their paths back to playing regular senior football," Bell said.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Yeo goes long and lands late ripper Elliot Yeo earns a consolation goal for the Eagles with this impressive effort from distance

"Encouragingly, Elliot has enjoyed an excellent pre-season to this point. We are optimistic this is only a minor speed bump and expect he will be back in action soon."

Yeo's pre-season training form had pointed to the premiership hero rediscovering his powerful attributes and boosting the Eagles' midfield this season.

The dual Therabody AFL All-Australian has played just 27 games in the past three seasons – including five last year – as he managed a long list of injuries, including groin and soft tissue troubles.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More AAA: Blues 'miss a trick' with young gun, Pie 'needs to be careful' Nat Edwards, Matthew Lloyd and Damian Barrett discuss all the big talking points ahead of the 2023 season

With Yeo's imposing presence in the midfield this pre-season, captain Luke Shuey has been able to shift to a new half-back role.

Yeo's absence will increase the responsibility on senior pair Tim Kelly and Dom Sheed, while draftee Reuben Ginbey and second-year midfielder Jai Culley have shown terrific signs when playing as inside midfielders.

Ginbey has been confirmed to make his debut, alongside fellow draftee Noah Long and second-year wingman Campbell Chesser, when the Eagles take on the Kangaroos at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.