ADELAIDE Oval's position in the city's picturesque Park Lands offers visitors a unique opportunity to get out and enjoy everything that 'Adelaide's backyard' has to offer.

The central location of the iconic stadium, on the banks of the River Torrens, places visitors to the ground within walking distance, or a quick tram ride, of many of the city's highlights.

But for people looking to avoid the hustle and bustle for a bit, there's plenty on offer in the greenbelt either side of Adelaide Oval that separates the CBD and North Adelaide.

Take a stroll through the Park Lands

It doesn't cost a cent and is truly one of the great pleasures of a visit to the Adelaide Oval precinct.

Looking at the ground from the Southern Plaza, wander off to the right and take in the statues of local sporting greats, including Sir Donald Bradman, Malcolm Blight, Russell Ebert and Barrie Robran.

Admire the famed Moreton Bay Fig trees at the northern end of the ground and continue up to the Light's Vision lookout where the statue of the city's founding father, Colonel William Light, gazes out over the cityscape.

From there, head east and take a closer look at St Peter's Cathedral, it's the one you see on the television poking up behind the heritage-listed Adelaide Oval scoreboard.

In a town known as the City of Churches, this one is a doozy and well worth a walk around.

A view of the Adelaide Oval scoreboard with St Peter's Cathedral in the background. Picture: SA Tourism

Just across King William Road sits the beautiful Women's War Memorial Garden, with the imposing Cross of Sacrifice memorial at one end and the Stone of Remembrance at the other.

From there, you can head back towards the city and finish up at the famous Elder Park Rotunda or keep going east along the river, which will take you to Adelaide Zoo.

It's a lovely walk either way.

Visit Adelaide Zoo and the Botanic Gardens

Adelaide Zoo is a short walk along the River Torrens (or a Popeye ride if you fancy a boat trip) from Adelaide Oval and is home to over 2500 animals, with giant pandas Wang Wang and Fu Ni the headline attraction.

If you've got little ones, you can hire a 'Zoobaru' pusher, and make sure you head off to the right of the entrance to take in the pandas first.

If you go left, you'll lose the kids in a really cool nature-inspired playground and won't see so much as a spinifex hopping-mouse for at least half-an-hour.

There's plenty to see across the eight-hectare grounds, with the exhibit that pairs towering giraffes, somehow ungainly and graceful at the same time, with a mob of busy meerkats, a highlight.

The giant pandas at Adelaide Zoo are a huge attraction. Picture: Instagram / @zoossa

The magnificently maintained Botanic Gardens are next door to the zoo.

The sprawling 50-hectare site is right on the city's edge, but you could be a world away from the hustle and bustle once you pass through the gates.

Take in the Amazon Waterlily Pavilion … if you're lucky one of the waterlilies, found in the wild in the backwaters of South America’s Amazon River, might be in bloom.

The imposing glass building that looks like a crashed alien flying saucer is the Bicentennial Conservatory, which is the largest single span conservatory in the southern hemisphere.

Upper and lower walkways help visitors explore a lush display of rainforest plants from tropical Australia, Papua New Guinea, Indonesia and the Pacific Islands.

A view of Adelaide Botanic Gardens. Picture: Instagram / botanicgardenssa

Grip it and rip it at North Adelaide Golf Course

Situated across the road from Adelaide Oval, North Adelaide Golf Course features three 18-hole courses, starting with a gentle par-three, on to the intermediate North Course, with the tournament-quality South Course the jewel in the crown.

The first tee of the South Course is elevated and has great city views but, situated next to the clubhouse, cafe and viewing area, there is nowhere to hide if you flub your first drive of the day!

Say 'g'day' to Colonel Light's famous statue as you prepare to grip it and rip it on the tee of the seventh hole, a 455m Par 5 at the top of Montefiore Hill. With views of the city in front and Adelaide Oval directly to your left, it's a cracking hole, but one that will bite you if you're distracted by the scenery.

Debrief after your round with a well-earned South Australian wine and a sharing plate at the 19thHole Bar & Café.