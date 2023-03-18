Gold Coast v Sydney at Heritage Bank Stadium, 7pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTE
Gold Coast: Brayden Fiorini
Sydney: Matt Roberts
SUNS v SWANS Follow it LIVE from 7pm AEST
Melbourne v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 7.25pm AEDT
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTIONS
Melbourne: Jake Melksham
Western Bulldogs: Toby McLean
Port Adelaide v Brisbane at Adelaide Oval, 4.35pm AEDT
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTE
Port Adelaide: Francis Evans
Brisbane: Jaxon Prior
North Melbourne v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEDT
NO LATE CHANGES
NORTH MELBOURNE
SUBSTITUTE
North Melbourne: Will Phillips
West Coast: Jack Petruccelle
