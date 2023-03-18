Lachie Hunter is presented with his playing jumper before Melbourne's round one, 2023 match against the Western Bulldogs. Picture: AFL Photos

Gold Coast v Sydney at Heritage Bank Stadium, 7pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTE

Gold Coast: Brayden Fiorini

Sydney: Matt Roberts

SUNS v SWANS Follow it LIVE from 7pm AEST

Match Previews R1: Gold Coast v Sydney Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Suns and Swans at Heritage Bank Stadium

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 7.25pm AEDT

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTIONS

Melbourne: Jake Melksham

Western Bulldogs: Toby McLean

DEMONS v BULLDOGS Follow it LIVE from 7.25pm AEDT

Match Previews R1: Melbourne v Western Bulldogs Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Demons and Bulldogs at the MCG

Port Adelaide v Brisbane at Adelaide Oval, 4.35pm AEDT

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTE

Port Adelaide: Francis Evans

Brisbane: Jaxon Prior

POWER v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

North Melbourne v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEDT

NO LATE CHANGES

NORTH MELBOURNE

SUBSTITUTE

North Melbourne: Will Phillips

West Coast: Jack Petruccelle

KANGAROOS v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats