Will Hayward and Isaac Heeney celebrate a goal during the R1 match between Sydney and Gold Coast at Heritage Bank Stadium on March 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IF SYDNEY has any lingering effects from last year's Grand Final hammering, it didn't show it on Saturday night, thumping Gold Coast by 49 points at Heritage Bank Stadium.

The Swans could hardly have been more impressive in the 16.14 (110) to 9.7 (61) triumph, kicking the game's first five goals and completely shutting the Suns out of the match.

They had 12 individual goalkickers and nine players gathered 20 disposals or more in the ultimate team performance.

SUNS v SWANS Full match coverage and stats

The only question mark over the outing could come for their champion forward Lance Franklin who appeared to collect Sam Collins high in the final quarter.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Could Buddy face MRO scrutiny for this fierce contest? Lance Franklin may find himself in hot water for this contact on Sam Collins

Dane Rampe was incredible in defence, making the wet ball - courtesy of extremely humid conditions - look dry, with his 25 disposals and 12 intercepts.

Sydney's midfield outplayed its opponents as Chad Warner (match-high 30 touches and 14 score involvements) picked up from where he left off last year, and Luke Parker (25), Errol Gulden (24) and wingman Dylan Stephens (27) all had big impacts.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Highlights: Gold Coast v Sydney The Suns and Swans clash in round one

They forced Gold Coast into turnover after turnover and feasted on the counterattack, leading by 21 points at quarter-time, 29 at the half and 46 at the final change.

The Suns battled, but were reactive early and struggled to move the ball with any fluency against the well-organised Swans.

'WE DIDN'T GET OUR HANDS DIRTY' Dew's dismay after Swans belting

Jarrod Witts (25 and 10 clearances) was their best player, while Matt Rowell (28) was also tireless.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Running Swan left sore after tough Rowell contact Matt Rowell and Justin McInerney collide in a hot contest for the footy

Sydney was all over the hosts in the opening quarter, kicking the first five goals to set up a match-winning advantage.

Whether it was at the contest or away from it, the Swans jumpers outnumbered their Suns counterparts and ensured the ball was camped inside their forward 50.

Franklin kicked two goals inside the first four minutes and set up another for Stephens as Sydney mounted a 33-point lead that looked like growing even further.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Fiery Buddy slots two early snags Hot off the opening bounce, Sydney catches fire with back-to-back goals from Lance Franklin

However, with Rowell, Noah Anderson and Touk Miller arresting the momentum, Gold Coast kicked two late goals to breathe life into its chances.

After an early goal to David Swallow in the second term reduced the margin to 14 points, the visitors again assumed control.

Rampe was magnificent in defence, patrolling any Gold Coast forward forays with his expert positioning leading to 10 intercepts (of his 20 disposals) by half-time.

First quarter avalanche

The Swans dominated most of the night, but the match was set up with a rollicking first quarter. You couldn't pick a list of good players because they were all good, from the midfield that dominated clearances to the defence that intercepted everything to the forward line that kicked five quick goals. Sydney meant business with their physicality and skill. Two quick goals to Franklin, a checkside by Papley, a fourth to Stephens and a fifth to McDonald. They led the disposal count (129-78), inside 50s (19-7) and uncontested possessions (80-39) and could have led by more than 21 at the first change.

A little piece of Papley magic

When you turn up to watch Tom Papley at the footy, you're usually guaranteed excitement, and the Swans dynamo didn't disappoint again. In the opening seconds of the third quarter and with the ball spilling free just forward of centre, Papley kicked it off the ground across his body like a soccer cross into the path of Chad Warner. Warner scooped it up and handballed back to Papley at top pace for the speedy midfielder to bang the goal from 50m. It was a marvellous finish to a brilliant passage of play.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Crafty Papley brews magical major Tom Papley bursts into the second half with fury, extending the Swans' lead with this goal

Return of the King

After an 18-month absence from the AFL following a knee reconstruction, Gold Coast forward Ben King made his long-awaited return. With the Suns battling to get the ball forward early on, he was starved of opportunities in the slippery conditions. However, the 22-year-old provided one highlight in the third term when he got on the end of a Jack Lukosius pass and went back to slot a goal from close to the boundary line. King finished with five disposals, including a nice assist for Ben Ainsworth.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:33 Fiery Buddy slots two early snags Hot off the opening bounce, Sydney catches fire with back-to-back goals from Lance Franklin

00:33 McDonald snaps cheeky gem Sydney's dominance continues with this Logan McDonald major

00:45 Anderson sticks the bullseye The Suns find their spark with this Noah Anderson goal

00:33 Classy Cunningham strikes gold The Swans answer back with this Harry Cunningham major

00:46 Crafty Papley brews magical major Tom Papley bursts into the second half with fury, extending the Swans' lead with this goal

00:33 Running Swan left sore after tough Rowell contact Matt Rowell and Justin McInerney collide in a hot contest for the footy

00:38 Ainsworth delivers much-needed gem The Suns continue to fight hard, as Ben Ainsworth drills this goal

00:45 Could Buddy face MRO scrutiny for this fierce contest? Lance Franklin may find himself in hot water for this contact on Sam Collins

06:47 Full post-match, R1: Suns Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round one's match against Sydney

08:29 Highlights: Gold Coast v Sydney The Suns and Swans clash in round one

05:31 Full post-match, R1: Swans Watch Sydney's press conference after round one's match against Gold Coast

02:36 Mighty Warner commands the footy in super start Chad Warner couldn't keep his hands off the ball, helping the Swans dominate in their opening match

GOLD COAST 2.1 3.2 6.4 9.7 (61)

SYDNEY 5.4 7.7 13.10 16.14 (110)

GOALS

Gold Coast: Flanders 2, Ainsworth 2, Swallow, King, Holman, Jeffrey, Anderson

Sydney: Papley 2, Franklin 2, McDonald 2, Cunningham 2, Stephens, Mills, McLean, Lloyd, Heeney, Hayward, Gulden, Florent

BEST

Gold Coast: Witts, Rowell, Long, Ainsworth

Sydney: Rampe, Warner, Stephens, Papley, Gulden, Lloyd

INJURIES

Gold Coast: Collins (head)

Sydney: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Gold Coast: Brayden Fiorini (replaced Levi Casboult in the third quarter)

Sydney: Matt Roberts (replaced Peter Ladhams in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: 13,648 at Heritage Bank Stadium