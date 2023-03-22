RECRUIT Jack Bowes will make his Geelong debut against Carlton on Thursday night, with the Cats to also unveil another first-gamer to help plug its injury-hit defence.

Bowes missed the opening round due to a calf problem but will play his first match for the Cats following his off-season move from Gold Coast, although midfielder Mitch Duncan again misses.

With vice-captain Tom Stewart out for a month and Jack Henry absent due to a foot injury, young defender Cooper Whyte - who has been named as an emergency - will be elevated to the sub role an hour before the match and make his debut.

Sam De Koning, who suffered a minor knee injury against Collingwood last week, has been named in defence.

The Blues will be without tough midfielder George Hewett due to a hand injury, with small forward Corey Durdin taking his place after overcoming a hamstring injury.

Ruckman Marc Pittonet has again missed out, meaning Tom De Koning - the brother of Sam - will carry the bulk of the ruck duty for the Blues.

"Cooper Whyte will come in as a young player making his AFL debut and Jack Bowes will play as well. So they're the ins, and (Tom) Stewart is the out," Scott said this week.

"When we brought (Whyte) in, we didn't necessarily earmark him in a specific position, we thought one of his strengths would be that he would end up being really flexible player.

"He's a beautiful ball user so he is the type of guy you want with the ball in his hands but he's also got some speed and some real footy smarts as well, so he's probably a midfielder who can play back and forward I suspect."

Carlton v Geelong at the MCG, 7.20pm AEDT

CARLTON

In: C.Durdin

Out: G.Hewett (injured), L.O'Brien (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Lochie O'Brien

GEELONG

In: J.Bowes

Out: T.Stewart (injured), B.Parfitt (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Brandan Parfitt

New: Jack Bowes, Cooper Whyte