Harry Sheezel celebrates with North Melbourne fans after the Roos' win over West Coast in round one. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL has confirmed fans are welcome to bring national flags to games, following confusion that arose after Harry Sheezel's outstanding debut for North Melbourne in round one.

The North Melbourne young gun is Jewish and a photograph was taken of him with an Israel national flag in the background after he starred in Saturday's win over West Coast at Marvel Stadium.

It was reported on Wednesday that AFL correspondence, replying to a fan's query, said national flags were not allowed at games under the conditions of entry.

But the AFL released a statement, saying the League has no problem with national flags in the crowd during games.

"An AFL match day is a place for everyone, we want fans to celebrate their clubs and players, and if that includes displaying national flags that amplify any of their team’s player heritage then the AFL is fully supportive," the AFL said.

"We should celebrate our players and the game any chance we get.

"For clarity, the AFL has no issue with the flag and signs supporting North Melbourne’s Harry Sheezel on the weekend.

"Correspondence sent to a patron that had an issue with the flag being displayed was an incorrect interpretation of our conditions of match day entry policy and we apologise for any confusion."

The AFL added that the conditions of entry regulate flags, signs or banners that have commercial or political messages.

"The AFL is proud of our diverse and wide-ranging backgrounds, faiths, and origins of all our players and encourage fans to continue to celebrate it accordingly," it added.

Sheezel was the No.3 pick in last year's national draft and he earned this week's AFL Rising Star nomination for his debut.

He has also signed a two-year contract with the Kangaroos.

Sheezel is the AFL's first Jewish player to be drafted this century.