FANS can look forward to an even bigger selection of state-league footy action in 2023 with every game of the VFL, SANFL and WAFL men's and VFL Women's seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

The Smithy's VFL returns on Friday night when Carlton hosts Geelong at Ikon Park from 7.05pm AEDT.

The action continues on Saturday with a huge six-game slate that begins with Collingwood v Coburg from 11.05am AEDT, and also showcases Queensland footy with three games: Brisbane v Werribee from 11.05am AEST, Gold Coast v Williamstown from 12.05pm AEST and Southport v Sandringham from 1.05pm AEST.

Casey Demons start their premiership defence from 2.05pm AEDT against Footscray, while North Melbourne v Port Melbourne closes out the day from 3.05pm AEDT.

On Sunday, Sydney hosts Hawthorn from 10.05am AEDT as a precursor to the AFL game that afternoon, before Richmond hosts the Northern Bullants from 12pm AEDT and Essendon takes on the GWS Giants from 2.05pm AEDT.

In VFLW action on Saturday, Carlton hosts Port Melbourne from 2pm AEDT, before three simultaneous games at 3pm AEDT including Darebin v Southern Saints and Geelong v North Melbourne.

On Sunday, Essendon hosts Box Hill Hawks from 11am AEDT before the Western Bulldogs take on the Casey Demons from 12.30pm AEDT.

The SANFL men's season kicks off on Friday, March 31 while the WAFL men's season begins a week later on Friday, April 7.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2023 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round one

Friday, March 24

Carlton v Geelong, Ikon Park, 7.05pm AEDT

Saturday, March 25

Collingwood v Coburg, Victoria Park, 11.05am AEDT

Brisbane v Werribee, Brighton Homes Arena, 11.05am AEST

Gold Coast v Williamstown, Austworld Centre Oval, 12.05pm AEST

Southport v Sandringham, Fankhauser Reserve, 1.05pm AEST

Casey Demons v Footscray, Casey Fields, 2.05pm AEDT

North Melbourne v Port Melbourne, Arden Street Oval, 3.05pm AEDT

Sunday, March 26

Sydney v Box Hill Hawks, Tramway Oval, 10.05am AEDT

Richmond v Northern Bullants, Swinburne Centre, 12pm AEDT

Essendon v GWS Giants, NEC Hangar, 2.05pm AEDT

rebel VFL Women's fixture, round one

Saturday, March 25

Carlton v Port Melbourne, Ikon Park, 2pm AEDT

Darebin v Southern Saints, La Trobe University, 3pm AEDT

Geelong v North Melbourne, Deakin University, 3pm AEDT

Collingwood v Williamstown, Victoria Park, 3pm AEDT

Sunday, March 26

Essendon v Box Hill Hawks, NEC Hangar, 11am AEDT

Western Bulldogs v Casey Demons, Mars Stadium, 12.30pm AEDT