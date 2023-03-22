NICKY Winmar's proud stand against racism will be celebrated with a traditional healing ceremony at Collingwood's Victoria Park on Tuesday, April 18.

The free public event would involve current and former AFL players, including Nicky Winmar.

Organisers Nathan Lovett-Murray and Jason Tamiro said the event would provide an opportunity for people who have suffered racism to heal through ceremony, and for the public to take part and reflect on their own attitudes towards First Peoples.

Winmar said the healing, or Ngarra Jarra Noun (Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung for healing), ceremony, is open to anyone who wants to recognise and celebrate his stand, and that it should be held annually.

"The event is for Indigenous people to be respected in all sports, and the 30-year anniversary is a part of history," he said.

Mr Lovett-Murray, a former Essendon player who played 145 games across a 10-year career, said that all Australians should take pride in Nicky's stand and what it means for reconciliation in Australia.

"Healing Ceremony is an Aboriginal tradition that has been around for tens of thousands of years. The event at Victoria Park will celebrate Nicky's brave stand and encourage all participants to engage in a deeply personal journey," he added.

"Our plan is to make the 30th anniversary of Nicky's stand the first of many healing ceremonies that will take place over the course of this year."

The event starting at 6pm on Tuesday, April 18 will feature performances by Kutcha Edwards and traditional dance groups Djirri Djirri, Murrundaya Yepenga Dance Troupes, The Fighting Gunditjmara, Koorie Youth Will Shake Spear, Wulumbarra, and also Traditional Aboriginal Games by Wanyara. Catering will be provided by Dardi Munwurro with funds raised donated to the Dardi Munwurro youth hub.

St Kilda champion Winmar was subjected to racist taunts from Collingwood fans at Victoria Park in a game on April 17, 1993. After the game, Winmar turned to his abusers and proudly lifted his shirt and pointed to the colour of his skin and said "I'm black and I'm proud to be black."

The defiant moment was captured by photographer Wayne Ludbey and was published in the newspaper the next day. The moment has now been immortalised in a 2.75m statue outside Optus stadium in Perth, and has been the subject of documentary films including The Ripple Effect produced by Nathan Lovett-Murray, which can be streamed at AFL.com.au.

Nicky Winmar in front of his statue outside Optus Stadium in Perth on July 6, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

Mr Lovett-Murray said the healing ceremony next month, and those that may follow, were designed to engage sports fans more deeply and provide an opportunity for deeper reflection and engagement by Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.

Mr Lovett-Murray said healing brings harmony and self-esteem building relationships between black and white, as eloquently expressed by his great grandfather, Pastor Sir Doug Nicholls, in this quote: "You can get a piano tune from the black notes, a tune from the white notes but to get harmony you have to play both.".

The event is supported by organisations and businesses including the Victorian Aboriginal Health Service, Dardi Munwurro, Oxfam Australia, Vic Health, First Peoples Assembly of Victoria, AFL, St Kilda Football Club and Collingwood Football Club.

Sponsor Clothing the Gaps will also produce commemorative Nicky Winmar T-shirts that will be on sale at the event, ensuring that it will be remembered for years to come.