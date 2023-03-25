Nat Fyfe looks dejected after Fremantle's round one loss to St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on March 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE star Nat Fyfe has been withdrawn from Saturday's clash against North Melbourne because of a foot issue.

The Dockers made the late change one hour before the bounce at Optus Stadium, with young forward Jye Amiss called on as the dual Brownlow medallist's replacement.

Veteran forward Michael Walters has been named as the Dockers' substitute, with the unchanged North Melbourne opting for former Hawthorn defender Daniel Howe.

>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official Ap

Fyfe was defended by coach Justin Longmuir this week after a quiet round one performance in his new role as a deep forward.

The 31-year-old went goalless against St Kilda and struggled to have an impact on the contest, with critics quick to label the move a failure.

Amiss made his debut against North Melbourne in round eight last season but was later sidelined for the majority of the year because of a serious kidney injury.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Match Previews R2: Fremantle v North Melbourne Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Dockers and Kangaroos at Optus Stadium

He returned to play both of Fremantle's finals and stood up at clutch moments in the comeback win against the Western Bulldogs.

The 19-year-old was overlooked for the start of the season in favour of Josh Treacy.

Fremantle v North Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 4.30pm AWST

LATE CHANGES

Fremantle: Nat Fyfe (foot) replaced in selected side by Jye Amiss

SUBSTITUTE

Fremantle: Michael Walters

North Melbourne: Daniel Howe

DOCKERS v KANGAROOS Follow it LIVE

Western Bulldogs v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEDT

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTE

Western Bulldogs: Robbie McComb

St Kilda: Marcus Windhager

BULLDOGS v SAINTS Follow it LIVE

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Match Previews R2: Western Bulldogs v St Kilda Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Bulldogs and Saints at Marvel Stadium

Adelaide v Richmond at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Adelaide: Riley Thilthorpe

Richmond: Rhyan Mansell

CROWS v TIGERS Follow it LIVE

Collingwood v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 1.45pm AEDT

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBS

Collingwood: Reef McInnes

Port Adelaide: Travis Boak

PIES v POWER Full match coverage and stats