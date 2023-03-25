FREMANTLE star Nat Fyfe has been withdrawn from Saturday's clash against North Melbourne because of a foot issue.
The Dockers made the late change one hour before the bounce at Optus Stadium, with young forward Jye Amiss called on as the dual Brownlow medallist's replacement.
Veteran forward Michael Walters has been named as the Dockers' substitute, with the unchanged North Melbourne opting for former Hawthorn defender Daniel Howe.
Fyfe was defended by coach Justin Longmuir this week after a quiet round one performance in his new role as a deep forward.
The 31-year-old went goalless against St Kilda and struggled to have an impact on the contest, with critics quick to label the move a failure.
Amiss made his debut against North Melbourne in round eight last season but was later sidelined for the majority of the year because of a serious kidney injury.
He returned to play both of Fremantle's finals and stood up at clutch moments in the comeback win against the Western Bulldogs.
The 19-year-old was overlooked for the start of the season in favour of Josh Treacy.
Fremantle v North Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 4.30pm AWST
LATE CHANGES
Fremantle: Nat Fyfe (foot) replaced in selected side by Jye Amiss
SUBSTITUTE
Fremantle: Michael Walters
North Melbourne: Daniel Howe
Western Bulldogs v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEDT
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTE
Western Bulldogs: Robbie McComb
St Kilda: Marcus Windhager
Adelaide v Richmond at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Adelaide: Riley Thilthorpe
Richmond: Rhyan Mansell
Collingwood v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 1.45pm AEDT
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBS
Collingwood: Reef McInnes
Port Adelaide: Travis Boak
