WEST Coast and Gold Coast have both dropped three players each as they seek to bounce back from their disappointing season-opening defeats.

Xavier O'Neill and Callum Jamieson have both been omitted from the Eagles side that lost to North Melbourne in round one, joining Jack Petruccelle on the sidelines for the clash with Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium. Exciting midfielder/forward Elijah Hewett will make his debut as the sub.

The Giants will be without injured trio Lachie Whitfield (concussion), Josh Kelly (concussion) and Harry Perryman (hamstring) but they welcome first-round pick Harry Rowston for his debut.

The Suns have picked experienced midfielder Lachie Weller to face Essendon in his first senior game since suffered a ruptured ACL in June last year, but Jy Farrar, Mabior Chol and Alex Davies make way after the loss to Sydney that left coach Stuart Dew sorely disappointed. Brayden Fiorini has also been named after starting as the sub last week.

Fairytale forward Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti (quad) has been left out of the Bombers side that scored a 59-point win over Hawthorn.

And in Sunday's first game, athletic tall Joel Amartey comes in to replace the suspended Lance Franklin, who will miss what is likely his final chance to face his former side Hawthorn.

Last week's sub Conor Nash comes into Sam Mitchell's team in place of Chad Wingard (calf) as the only change to the Hawks side that was thrashed by the Bombers.

Sunday, March 26

Sydney v Hawthorn at the SCG, 1.10pm AEDT

SYDNEY

In: J.Amartey

Out: L.Franklin (suspension), M.Roberts (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Matt Roberts

HAWTHORN

In: Nil

Out: C.Wingard (calf)

Last week's sub: Conor Nash

Essendon v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEDT

ESSENDON

In: Nil

Out: A.McDonald-Tipungwuti (soreness)

Last week's sub: Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti

GOLD COAST

In: L.Weller, M.Rosas

Out: J.Farrar (omitted), M.Chol (omitted), A.Davies (omitted)

Last week's sub: Brayden Fiorini

West Coast v Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium, 3.20pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: J.Waterman, S.Petrevski-Seton

Out: C.Jamieson (omitted), X.O'Neill (omitted), J.Petruccelle (omitted)

New: Elijah Hewett (as sub)

Last week's sub: Jack Petruccelle

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: H.Rowston, C.Hamilton

Out: J.Kelly (concussion), H.Perryman (hamstring), L.Whitfield (concussion)

New: Harry Rowston

Last week's sub: Adam Kennedy