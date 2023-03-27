Patrick Dangerfield looks dejected after Geelong's loss to Carlton in round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE LEAGUE has been flipped on its head.

For just the third time in AFL/VFL history, and for the first time in nearly a quarter of a century, the reigning premiers (Geelong) are 0-2 and the reigning wooden spooners (North Melbourne) are 2-0.

It's a rare occurrence. It's now only happened in 1970, 2000 and 2023. But, unfortunately for the Kangaroos, the conversion rate for turning those promising starts into finals positions isn't promising for the reigning wooden spooners.

The 1970 Demons won just four more games for the year and finished 10th of 12 teams, while the 2000 Magpies finished second from the bottom after claiming only five more wins for the season.

Harry Sheezel and his North Melbourne teammates celebrate after the R2 match against Fremantle at Optus Stadium on March 25, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

As for Geelong, the 1969 premiers Richmond missed the finals the following season after starting 0-2. The 1999 premiers North Melbourne did make it, though, winning 14 of its final 20 games to ease into the top four.

But the recent history of teams turning 0-2 starts into top-eight finishes is relatively concerning. Of the 69 teams to have started 0-2 since 2010, only nine have made it to the finals. That's just a tick over eight per cent.

However, while that figure might seem low, recent history would suggest an 0-2 start isn't the type of doomsday scenario that it might have been in the past.

A team has now qualified for the finals after beginning 0-2 for six straight seasons.

AAA: 'Major' Buddy issue for Swans, dull Dogs are 'spooked', Cats exposed Damian Barrett, Matthew Lloyd and Nat Edwards discuss a big weekend of storylines in Access All Areas

The Western Bulldogs did it last season, while the likelihood of another side managing the feat this year has grown considerably given there is an additional round of fixtures in a remodelled 23-game campaign.

That spells good news for three of last year's finalists – Geelong, as well as Fremantle and the Western Bulldogs – who are looking to return to September, alongside fellow 0-2 strugglers Adelaide, Gold Coast and Hawthorn.