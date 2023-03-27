Peter Ladhams, Joel Amartey and Logan McDonald walk down the race after Sydney's win over Hawthorn in round two, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

GOALKICKING great Matthew Lloyd says Logan McDonald and Joel Amartey will be in the sights of 17 other clubs if Sydney drops either player this weekend to make way for the return of Lance Franklin.

McDonald and Amartey combined for nine goals and 14 marks against Hawthorn on Sunday, thriving in the absence of Franklin, who missed the match against his former club due to suspension.

McDonald, who was dropped for last year's Grand Final after a lean run of form, has made a strong start to his third season at AFL level while Amartey, who hadn't played since round 20 last year, dominated the first half against the Hawks before being subbed out of the game at three-quarter time.

Franklin's imminent return to face Melbourne on Sunday leaves coach John Longmire with a selection dilemma and Lloyd says the Swans risk losing one of their young key forwards to another club if they don't give them consistent opportunities.

"If I'm 17 other club's list bosses, I'm watching this now with interest," Lloyd told Access All Areas.

"I'd be calling this morning and saying, 'We would play your boy for 22 weeks, we would play your player'.

"I don't think these two should be playing in the seconds, but you've got Lance Franklin sitting there.

"They were outstanding, they just need opportunities."

With Tom Hickey and Sam Reid still sidelined due to injury, another option for Longmire is to replace Hayden McLean with Franklin, with Amartey able to share the ruck duties with Peter Ladhams.

With Franklin likely in the final season of his decorated career, Lloyd says the Swans may need to start prioritising their young forwards instead of the goalkicking legend.

"(Franklin) draws the ball so much. I think those guys are better and the team can often be better when Buddy isn't playing," Lloyd said.

"All I'm saying is John Longmire has a major issue on his hands with Buddy Franklin. Because these two should be playing AFL football, and maybe they're a more well-rounded team when Buddy isn't playing.

"John has got to think of what will take his team to a premiership, and will these guys go past Buddy at the end of the season."

Longmire praised both Amartey and McDonald but wouldn't be drawn on the debate on how Franklin's presence – or otherwise – influences the younger pair.

"We won't get caught up in the debate about it because it's about what we see happening inside the footy club," he told SEN.

Lance Franklin looks on during Sydney's clash against Gold Coast in round one, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

"(McDonald is) going to keep evolving. When Lance plays, Lance gets the best defender and Logan gets another one. Those sorts of things come into it.

"There's never a situation where you have one player out and one player in and it just works seamlessly. You know there's going to be a natural handover period that's always going to happen.

"We don't expect Logan to be Lance Franklin, far from it. But we know Logan is going to be a good player for us. He played 17 games last year and he's started the season well this year."