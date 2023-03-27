Ryan Gardner in action during the Western Bulldogs' clash with West Coast in round 11, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs key defender Ryan Gardner is set to return for Thursday night's crunch game against Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, while Adam Treloar and Rory Lobb are racing the clock to be fit in time.

Gardner missed the practice match against North Melbourne and the first two rounds after undergoing surgery at the end of February to repair a crack in his elbow he suffered in the Dogs' intraclub.

NINE THINGS WE LEARNED, R2 Freo's midfield mix simply isn't working

The 25-year-old will need to pass a fitness test at Skinner Reserve on Tuesday but is expected to be available after making strong progress in the past fortnight.

After missing out on selection for the 2021 Grand Final at Optus Stadium, Gardner responded by playing 22 of 23 games in 2022 to finish seventh in the Charles Sutton Medal and claimed the Brad Johnson best team player award.

Despite the arrival of Liam Jones in October and Josh Bruce's move to defence across the summer, Gardner was considered a lock in the Bulldogs' back six.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More AAA: 'Major' Buddy issue for Swans, dull Dogs are 'spooked', Cats exposed Damian Barrett, Matthew Lloyd and Nat Edwards discuss a big weekend of storylines in Access All Areas

Luke Beveridge's side has dropped the first two games by 50 points against Melbourne in round one and 51 points against St Kilda and needs reinforcements, particularly in defence after conceding 57 inside 50s on Saturday night, following 60 seven days earlier.

Treloar and Lobb both missed the disappointing performance against a St Kilda side without more than half a dozen first-choice players – including Max King and Tim Membrey – and remain a chance to face the Lions.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

After recovering from off-season ankle surgery to play in round one, Treloar suffered a minor hamstring issue against the Demons and might not be risked given his injury history and the timing of the fixture this round, but the former Collingwood and Greater Western Sydney midfielder banked a decent training session on Saturday to enhance his chances.

Lobb underwent minor ankle surgery last Monday to deal with a problem he had at Fremantle and re-emerged in the days leading into round one, impacting the West Australian's first performance in red, white and blue.

Brodie Grundy and Rory Lobb compete in the ruck during Melbourne's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round one, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Both will be put through fitness tests tomorrow and won't be risked if they haven't fully recovered.

Untried small forward Arthur Jones is also in contention to play his first game after overcoming the adductor issue that curtailed his pre-season.

The 19-year-old had put himself in senior selection contention across the first two months of the year before an untimely injury ahead of the practice match at Ikon Park ruled him out of a round one debut.

DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news

But with Cody Weightman still at least a couple of weeks away from his own groin issue, the Bulldogs might look to Jones to provide some speed forward of centre.

Jones might return via the VFL where last year's first-round pick Jedd Busslinger will play after recovering from the shoulder reconstruction he had midway through last year.