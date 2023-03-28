Jack Bowes in action during the R2 match between Geelong and Carlton at the MCG on March 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

TOUK Miller has a simple message for Gold Coast fans ahead of Sunday's match against Geelong at Heritage Bank Stadium – don't boo Jack Bowes.

Providing Bowes keeps his spot in the Cats' team, it will be the first time the 25-year-old has faced the Suns since his high-profile off-season move.

The former No.10 draft pick left the club he was an Academy graduate at as Gold Coast sought to clear his heavily back-ended contract from its books.

Jack Bowes in action during Gold Coast's clash with Port Melbourne in VFL round 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

As part of the deal the Suns also gave Geelong pick No.7 in the national draft (that turned into Jhye Clark) and got a future third-round selection in return.

Speaking on Tuesday following a light training session, Miller said the Suns' faithful should go easy on the former midfielder who played 83 games for the club.

"I hope the crowd doesn't boo him because he's done a lot for the club," Miller said.

"I know it's part of football, but you've got to respect that he was in a situation that wasn't in his favour in the end.

"He came through our Academy, great person, great player and will know the deck well, so I'm looking forward to seeing him."

Touk Miller embraces Jack Bowes after the R14 match between Gold Coast and Adelaide at Heritage Bank Stadium on June 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Like Geelong, Gold Coast has started its season with a 0-2 record following losses to Sydney in the opening round and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

Miller said he believed it was a "good" time to get the premiers and looked forward to the challenge.

"There's definitely no panic stations, we're not getting frantic about what we are or aren't doing," he said.

"We've had the same start to the season, we're both 0-2 and someone's leaving 1-2 and I want that to be us.

"We're really strong that our brand of football is going to stand up against the reigning premiers.

"We feel like we can do our best to topple them."