WILL Setterfield and Jack Ziebell are major trade targets this week, but should AFL Fantasy Classic coaches be planning to move on Charlie Constable?

Gold Coast defender Constable was named on an extended bench, as was the returning Wil Powell, for Sunday's clash with Geelong, a week after Lachie Weller made his comeback.

FANTASY READY R3 Trades, captains, teams, more

Initially brought to you live on Thursday night, The Traders talk you through this week's teams, trades, tips and captain options.

Setterfield and Ziebell remain major talking points as coaches target the under-priced duo, but it appears Constable's time in the Suns defence could be coming to an end.